Christine McGuinness shows off her tiny bikini while she dances in a huge garden.

CHRISTINE McGuinness was stunning in a bikini, soaking up the sunshine.

She took to Twitter and Instagram while she was enjoying the nice weather.

4 Christine McGuinness shows off impressive hula skills

4 Her new swimwear collection is being promoted.

Christine, 35 years old, showed off her perfectly manicured garden while wearing a turquoise-colored bikini.

Her swimwear collection was promoted with a cute clip posted on Instagram.

This blonde beauty was in a turquoise two piece while she practised her hula-hooping.

She was seen gyrating on her huge patio while wearing huge chunky black sunglasses.

After a long day of work, her stylish furniture had been moved so that she could celebrate.

The caption of her Instagram post was “That’s it for today”, along with an emoji face and sunglasses.

Christine is clearly not afraid to show off her fun side, as she recently channeled Kris Jenner in a hilarious dress-up look.

She posted a picture of her sitting in the car’s back wearing a black coat.

This beauty accessorized her look with simple jewelery while covering her eyes in huge, black sunglasses.

She kept it natural and had a glowing, plump pout with a perfectly tanned complexion.

Christine added the following to her story: “Chrissie available for bookings right now”. She also included an emoji with a tongue out and a winking face.

4 After a busy day, the TV star let her hair loose.