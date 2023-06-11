Christine McGuinness shows off her tiny bikini while she dances in a huge garden.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

CHRISTINE McGuinness was stunning in a bikini, soaking up the sunshine.

She took to Twitter and Instagram while she was enjoying the nice weather.

Christine McGuinness showed off her impressive hula looping skills

4

Christine McGuinness shows off impressive hula skills
She is currently promoting her new swimwear range

4

Her new swimwear collection is being promoted.

Christine, 35 years old, showed off her perfectly manicured garden while wearing a turquoise-colored bikini.

Her swimwear collection was promoted with a cute clip posted on Instagram.

This blonde beauty was in a turquoise two piece while she practised her hula-hooping.

She was seen gyrating on her huge patio while wearing huge chunky black sunglasses.

Christine McGuinness looks unrecognisable in fancy dress as reality star
Christine McGuinness looks stunning in sexy pink bikini as she parades in garden

After a long day of work, her stylish furniture had been moved so that she could celebrate.

The caption of her Instagram post was “That’s it for today”, along with an emoji face and sunglasses.

Christine is clearly not afraid to show off her fun side, as she recently channeled Kris Jenner in a hilarious dress-up look.

She posted a picture of her sitting in the car’s back wearing a black coat.

This beauty accessorized her look with simple jewelery while covering her eyes in huge, black sunglasses.

She kept it natural and had a glowing, plump pout with a perfectly tanned complexion.

Christine added the following to her story: “Chrissie available for bookings right now”. She also included an emoji with a tongue out and a winking face.

The TV personality beamed as she let her hair down after a long day

4

After a busy day, the TV star let her hair loose.
Unrecognisable Christine McGuinness does her best Kris Jenner

4

Kris Jenner’s best Kris McGuinness is unrecognisable Christine McGuinness

Latest News

Previous article
Hunter, the original Gladiator’s star, looks completely different after quitting his show to practice yoga

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder