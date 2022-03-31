Christina Perri’s Emotional Single “Evergone” on ‘Corden.

Christina Perri appears on The Late Late ShowShe wanted to share her most personal single. “Evergone.”With her band, she performed the song passionately. It is a reflection on loss and grief.

“In your hopes and dreams/In your memories,”Perri sings the song. “In the songs we sing/In the ones we leave/We carry on/But no one is evergone.”

The original release was by the singer “Evergone”It was her first studio single since 2008, and she released it earlier in the month. It Written by PerriJennifer Decilveo (Jord)Decilveo produced the song with Jason Bell, an Miller, and Jason Bell. Perri wrote this song in tribute to her late daughter Rosie.

“My new single ‘Evergone’ is so much more than another release,”Perri elaborated in a statement. “It is a story about grief and loss and choosing to believe the person you lost isn’t really gone. Writing this song helped me heal from the recent loss of my daughter, Rosie. I hope my words help others through their own grief and healing.”

Perri has just completed recording her third album. Details will follow soon. Her last studio album, Head or HeartIn 2014, he released the song “The Last of Us”. Perri released a new album last year. Songs for Rosiea collection lullabies.