Christina Haack’s and Joshua Hall ‘Awesome’ Engagement Earns Surprise Reaction from Ex Tarek El Moussa.

Christina Haack is engaged to Joshua Hall, just three months after finalizing her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead. Her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, are happy for Haack, calling the news “awesome.” Haack and Hall began dating earlier this year and went public with their relationship in a July 8 Instagram post.

“We just saw, but congratulations!” El Moussa, 40, told PEOPLE on Sept. 20 when he was asked about the news. El Moussa and Haack, 38, were married from 2009 to 2016 and are parents to daughter Taylor, who turned 11 last week, and son Brayden, 6. Although the two are no longer a couple, they continue working together professionally as hosts of HGTV’s Flip or Flop.

Young also congratulated Haack and Hall. “Wow, awesome! We want nothing but happiness for [Christina and Josh] and nothing but happiness for the kids,” Young, who stars on Netflix’s Selling Sunset and got engaged to El Moussa in July 2020, told PEOPLE. “We’re looking forward to the next chapter of everyone’s lives.”

Haack confirmed her engagement in an Instagram post on Sept. 20, when she shared photos from the couple’s latest Mexico getaway to celebrate Hall’s birthday. The day before announcing the engagement, she marked Hall’s birthday with another beach photo. “Happy birthday, baby,” she wrote on Sept. 19. “You give me that teenage kinda love the vibe and manly protection. It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down technology. I love you, Josh.”

While El Moussa was happy about Haack’s engagement, he addressed a controversy over the summer. Back in July, word leaked on TMZ that the former couple got into an intense argument while filming the new season of Flip or Flop. At one point, El Moussa allegedly told Haack she was a “washed-up loser” and compared her negatively to Young. In an interview with E! News last week, El Moussa said the “whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”

“Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over ten years now, and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” El Moussa explained. “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex, and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides, and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. I mean, I certainly do, but I mean, honestly, since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I’ve just decided that moving forward, never again.” Flip or Flop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. El Moussa also stars in his solo show Flipping 101, while Haack stars in Christina on the Coast.