Christie Brinkley, 69, Slammed for ‘Terrible’ Fillers in Photo

Christie Brinkley found herself in the crosshairs of social media discussions over her look in her latest selfie. Now that she’s close to 70, the model opened up about the pressure of looking her age.

As active as ever, Christie Brinkley, 69, treated her Instagram followers to an array of car snapshots while on the move on Wednesday.

In the lead-off photo, “The Hamptons” star looked effortlessly chic in a blue ensemble, adorned with minimal makeup and rosy lipstick. The following pictures showed a view of a building as she captioned the post, “Downtown Girl.”

However, the stunning selfie was met with mixed reactions, as some followers speculated about excessive fillers and Botox. One user bluntly remarked, “Yikes. Filler looks terrible and the Duck lips aren’t working for you.”

Another quipped, “Omg, why? Is the goal to be less attractive? That is Vanity Karma. I’m out,” while another opined, “Oops Christi, too much filler and Botox.”

But other supporters rallied behind her, lauding her natural look. An admirer penned, “Absolutely beautiful and real, thank you for an unfiltered photograph; women are brutal 🌷why? You have aged so gracefully, and all of us experience aging! Stay true to yourself! ❤️❤️.”

Nearing 70, Brinkley has confessed to feeling the weight of societal expectations surrounding aging. She spoke about growing out her gray locks before reverting to her signature blonde. But her advice was to focus on “what’s best for you” instead of these signs of aging.

Undeterred, Brinkley insisted that age didn’t dictate her vivacity. “I pretty much feel, as I’m approaching 70, the same way that I felt when I was approaching 30. I feel good. I feel strong,” she beamed.