Chrissy’s older children are “thriving” in their role as big brothers and sisters to Esti.

Chrissy Teigen The following are some examples of how to get started: John Legend‘s littlest love, daughter Esti, is one lucky little sister.

Exclusive interview for Mother’s Day in 2023 with E! News. The Cravings The author was gushing about the relationship between the couple’s oldest children. Luna7 and Miles, 4, have formed with their now-4-month-old sibling.

Chrissy said, “Oh, my gosh! It’s so awesome to see Luna & Miles thriving!” “Everyone was asking, ‘Are you afraid they will be so jealous’? They’re just jealous about who can hold her first. “They love their daughter so much.”

She spoke at the launch on 12 May of her new album. Cravings pop-up bakery Shopify has partnered with the Row to offer a shopping destination in downtown Los Angeles. Chrissy’s Court Luna is very comfortable around the child. Luna is so comfortable with Esti that she walks around holding her one-handed.

Chrissy and Johns’ son, however, cannot resist adoring his sister. It’s incredible to see Miles as the kissing king,” said his mother. They’re comfortable around her. John began to cry the week after we first brought her home over her reaction. “It was incredible.”