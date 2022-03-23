Chrissy Metz of This Is Us discusses the Moment When She Knew It Was Over for Kate and Toby

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers This Is Us’Season 6 episode “The Hill.”
The final Big Three Trilogy was continued with This is Us’ latest episode, “The Hill,” and this week was all about our Katie girl — well, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris SullivanTo be precise, Fans knew that “KaToby”Is Are you ready for divorce?, and it’s been hard to watch the cracks grow larger in their relationship so far this season. This episode didn’t deal the death blow to the marriage, as we know from a flash-forward that an accident involving little Jack and the family’s smokerThey will be involved but it seemed that the couple has reached the point of no return.
Chrissy Metz co-wrote the article “The Hill” — just like Susan Kelechi WatsonCo-wrote the big Beth Episode earlier this season — which ended in Kate making a huge decision for herself. The episode showed Kate visiting Toby in San Francisco, and while they both agreed the long-distance marriage wasn’t working for them, they each made strong arguments for why the other should be the one to move. Toby went a step further and gave Kate an ultimatum. He said that their marriage could only work if they moved to California with the children. Metz told EW she thinks that’s the moment that Kate knew it was over.
Arguably the saddest part was that they both made really good points about why they couldn’t be the one to move. Kate said she couldn’t uproot Jack, who is blind, just as he is learning to navigate his house and neighborhood, and she also didn’t want to leave RebeccaAs her Alzheimer’s gets worse. Toby explained that Jack was dependent on his San Francisco job to make enough money.
Toby, however, failed to tell Kate that he’d turned down a job in Los Angeles, continuing a troubling pattern of making huge decisions on his own. “The Hill” even featured another instance of that, when he revealed that he’d gotten pre-approved to buy a house that he’d chosen for them all to move into. Chrissy Metz pointed to the length of time Toby had been doing this to Kate, and she said that she was finally strong enough to take her own stand.
The episode’s end, which was directed and produced by Mandy Moore, saw Kate literally climbing a hill (which Toby didn’t think she’d be able to do) and calling Phillip will be your future husbandTo be considered for a full time position at the school,
Last week, we saw Change in focus KevinNext week, we will conclude the Big Three Trilogy. Randall episode. The final season continues at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday March 29th, on NBC. Make sure you check out our 2022 TV scheduleCheck out the upcoming premieres.