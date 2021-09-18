Chrisley Knows Best Fans Perplexed By Tarot Cards And Crystal Balls

Chrisley Knows Best fans love Nanny Faye, and those who criticize her meet with the wrath of USA Network fans. Well, that doesn’t mean that fans sometimes don’t feel confused by the mixed messages on the show. Chase, Savannah, Todd, and Julie often discuss forgiveness, love, and Christian values. This is especially true when it comes to Lindsie’s divorce from her family. Fans wonder why the show exposes things like crystal balls or tarot card readings.

Chrisley Knows Best Nanny Faye And Her Gambling Addiction

Fans of the show know that Nanny Faye likes to run her little side hustles. Nanny Faye also loves to ride horses. Fans discovered that she loves casinos. She’ll put her money down at the drop of a hat. In July this year, fans saw that Savannah shared a clip of her grandma putting her money on Britney Spears, getting free of her father’s influence and control. Savannah may gamble and loses, which may explain her recent turf war against a little boy over who can sell their goods.

Chrisley Knows best fans were able to see in the previous season that Savannah and Grayson took Nanny Fanny Faye to get a tarot card reading. They decided that a pessimistic prediction would convince her to quit gambling. She still loves to bet her money, which proved to be a failure. Fans agree that she’s hilarious, jolly good fun, and entertaining. Many of them wish they could grow up to be such a fun-loving, old lady. Some viewers were still curious about the foray into the occult.

Chrisley Knows Best Nanny Fay The Fortune Teller

Nanny Faye was featured in a teaser for Season 9 of the show. It featured her in a short scene dressed as a fortune teller. A crystal ball sat in front of her. Then, in a mysterious voice, she intoned that she sees a “dark cloud coming.” Of course, fans reacted with laugher. The scene was actually outside her home. Initial fans believed she was predicting that Todd and Julie would divorce. This was not true.

Chrisley Knows best spoilers showed that this was just another side business for her. The USA Network explained that Todd’s mom had been masquerading as a fortune teller at the local senior center. It sounds so absurd and typical of Nanny Faye that it was a hugely entertaining story. Well, on Wednesday, September 15, ahead of Thursdays’ show, Christeky USA popped up another photo of her with her crystal ball. The caption read, “@nannyfayechrisley never lets us down with her guidance. 🙏.”

Fans Perplexed By Tarot Cards And Crytal Balls

One person who follows the show and Nanny Faye’s antics wrote, “She’s a firecracker for sure! ❤️” Then another fan commented, “Oh Lawd, I’m scared to see where this is going. 🤣” However, one very confused fan asked, “What’s the deal lately w this family and crystal balls, the [tarot] cards?? I didn’t see this family doing that kinda stuff!” What are your thoughts on it? Comment below.

