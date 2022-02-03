Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Potentially Starting Her Own Family

Chrishell Stause has been an open book about personal life, and in a February 2 interview with People, she spilled the beans on dating and her desire to be a mom. “We’ll see what happens with my future, but I definitely think that I’m keeping all my options open,” she dished. “I would love for that to happen, but if it doesn’t, I feel like I can do it on my own,” Chrishell said of finding a partner. “That’s something that seems scary, but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I’m not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out.”

Chrishell stated that she is giving herself a certain amount of time to find the right person, but finding the right one doesn’t always happen like it did in “Cinderella.” She quipped, “Sometimes you have to be your fairy godmother.”

After just a few months of dating, Chrishell called it quits with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, seemingly because she wanted to start a family, and he didn’t. Both parties released statements regarding their decision, and Chrishell’s was very telling. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she said. Well, whatever happens, we know fans have her back!