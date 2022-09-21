Chris Winfrey named Charter Communications President & CEO

Charter Communications announced Wednesday the appointment of Chris Winfrey as CEO. Beginning Dec. 1, he’ll step up from his current position as Chief Operating Officer of the cable giant, which he’s held since October 2021 after being promoted from his decade as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Along with Winfrey’s promotion, current CEO Tom Rutledge announced his plans to retire. The 50-year-old company veteran will be retiring as President and CEO of Charter Communications. He will continue to serve as Executive Chair until November 2023, when his contract expires.

According to a press release “Mr. Rutledge will maintain oversight of Charter’s Government Affairs during that time and provide his guidance and expertise to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to lead Charter and this incredible team over the past 10 years,” Rutledge, who’s been Charter’s CEO since 2012, said in a statement. “We have grown the company through innovation and strategic investments and have positioned Charter to provide the best converged connectivity products and services available today. During my 50 years in this industry, I have witnessed first-hand its ability to continually evolve and change the world, and our opportunity today is greater than ever with ubiquitous connectivity being central to everything we do.”

Alongside Rutledge as CEO, Winfrey has helped steer Charter’s growth and transformation over the last decade, first as CFO and then as COO. Prior to Charter, he served as CFO and managing director for cable operations, broadcasting and satellite entities at Unitymedia GmbH, Germany’s second-largest cable operator.

“I am grateful to Tom and the Board for entrusting me with this appointment and the incredible opportunity to lead this top-flight management team and company,”Winfrey made the statement in a statement. “I am deeply committed to Charter’s success and will continue our track record of delivering the best connectivity products and service to our customers, investing in the careers of our employees, and building long-term value for shareholders.”

“Chris’ leadership and expertise in both operations and finance have been pivotal to Charter’s growth and success,”Rutledge added “He has repeatedly demonstrated innate strategic insight and keen market and industry awareness to drive an organization to perform at the highest level. Having worked closely with Chris for more than 10 years, he is the right choice to be our next CEO and will serve Charter’s customers, employees and shareholders with integrity and skill, leading the company to new and extraordinary heights.”

Winfrey has over 25 years in the cable industry and was the recipient of the Internet & Television Association’s (NCTA) Vanguard Award for Young Leadership in 2015. As Charter Communications’ CEO, he will report to the Board of Directors.