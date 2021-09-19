Chris Whitty’s desperate warning as ICU beds filling up across UK with unvaccinated Brits struck down with Covid

BRITS need to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and should continue to take the virus seriously, Professor Chris Whitty has warned.

The chief medical officers stated that intensive care beds were overflowing across the country due to unvaccinated Brits suffering from the bug.

The chart above was shown during a Downing Street press conference this afternoon. It shows the number of people coming into A&E with Covid – who were then admitted as an impatient. The orange bars show people who have received both doses of a Covid jab, with the darker bars showing those who were unvaccinated

So far in the UK over 44 million people have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Data from the government shows that over 30,000 people are still being tested positive for the virus every day. However, Prof Whitty claims that jabs are helping to protect people against severe illness.

Prof Whitty revealed a harrowing chart which showed the number of people who need to be admitted as an inpatient with Covid after visiting A&E.

The orange represents those who have been vaccinated, while the darker bars represent those who have not.

People who have not had their vaccines administered are more likely than those who have been fully vaccinated to contract the virus.

Prof Whitty stated that there is a significantly lower chance of getting the virus in people who are fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people in their 30s are at the same risk as those in their 70s.

Doctors find it very depressing to talk to people who chose not to get vaccinated because it was not convenient. When they see these people being taken to intensive care, you realize that this is a serious consequence of not getting vaccinated.

“Winter is coming and people should take this seriously.”

Professor Whitty addressed the nation at a 10 Downing Street press conference, which was chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sir Patrick Vallance was also present.

The rollout of jabs is the main reason why the UK has been able to become one of Europe’s most open countries.

He stated that he was confident that vaccines had made an impact. We will continue with the booster programme, and people will get it six months after their second dose.

“Covid is still out there, it still remains a risk. But we can keep going with plans to turn jabs into jobs.”

GET YOUR JAB

He also urged Brits to encourage people to get their jabs after Whitty’s shocking slide.

“Those are people we should be encouraging now, to get your jab. It’ll be good, for the reasons Chris has lined up.

“You are overwhelmingly more likely to die if you haven’t had the vaccine.”

Prof Whitty stressed the importance of getting the jab as we enter the autumn/winter period.

He said we are at much higher cases levels that this time last year and added that people do not need a medical degree to know that autumn and winter is a time when respiratory viruses, such as flu and others, are “hugely advantaged”.

He added: “If you’ve not had your vaccination, now is a very good time to do so.”

Chris Whitty says the giving children aged 12+ the jab should significantly reduce disruption in schools but not completely remove it