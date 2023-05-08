Chris Tyson, MrBeast’s former star, was fired.

MrBeast is very close to some of his closest friends, who have known him for years. But was Chris Tyson recently fired?

Chris Tyson has been a member of MrBeast’s team for many years. He recently revealed that he had undergone Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

After speculating that he had separated from his spouse, he made headlines. Fans are now speculating if he was fired by MrBeast.

Chris Tyson was fired by MrBeast.

Chris was not fired by MrBeast. In response to these rumors, Chris clarified on Snapchat that he had been spending more time with his child and was focusing his attention there.

In it, he said: “Nope, I pretty much told Jimmy just because I want to spend time with Tucker, and he’s travelling a lot, I’m just going to come and go as I please. When I wanted to, I could leave Japan. I don’t know if I can say I went to Mexico. I went to Mexico, and then I came back.”

Shortly, he’s still on the team and is focused on his family to give his son beautiful memories.

Chris’ social media accounts indicate that he is on vacation. He will, nonetheless, be returning very soon.

MrBeast criticizes internet speculation

Fans have speculated for a while that Chris will leave the team, as a recent MrBeast video made some think that the YouTuber was not liked by everyone.

Many people have edited out snippets of the video to show that MrBeast, his friend Chandler Hallow and the rest looked uneasy during filming.

Chris was reportedly fired. MrBeast responded to the rumors in a tweet. Writer: “Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my f**ken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off.”

His HRT experience was discussed in detail

The aforementioned is a Tweet, Chris wrote: “Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives. I find it incredible that gnc patients in 1st-world countries have to overcome so many obstacles to receive life-saving, gender affirming healthcare. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

In the same breath, he also criticised those who had questioned his parental ability following HRT.

He wrote: “I know I’m going to be a great parent, and so is every other person who puts the love of their child before everything. It was because I wanted my happiness and to be the best I could for him that I took this decision. In a way, this way FOR Tucker.”