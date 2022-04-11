Chris Rock Jokes About Why He Hasn’t Opened Up About Oscars Slap And When He Plans To

Almost two weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, many are still debating the details. While Smith’s actions have been a major topic of discussion, many have also been keeping an eye on how Rock has been moving forward from the incident. The comedian has since returned to performing, though he’s yet to go into detail about the televised altercation between him and Smith. Now, Rock is joking about why that’s been the case and seemingly reveals when he’ll finally open up.

It was previously reported that Chris Rock got somewhat “misty” when he appeared at his first show since the Academy Awards incident. At the time, he explained that he did not “have a bunch of shit” to say about what happened and that he was “still kind of processing” the whole situation. The star is continuing to be cautious about what he shares regarding Smith and the awards show though, at a recent show at Fantasy Springs (via the Palm Springs Desert Sun ) he shared a few more tidbits. One of which is that he isn’t going to talk until he receives compensation:

I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.

While it seems the comedian is joking, it would at least seem he’s yet to receive his check for his appearance at the Oscars. So until that happens it’s safe to assume that the Spiral star will continue to keep quiet on specific details and continue to tell his new material.

Chris Rock appeared at the 94th Academy Awards to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. During his intro, he made a few jokes, including one aimed at Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock joked that he was looking forward to seeing the actress in a G.I. Jane sequel. The barb, a reference to Pinkett Smith shaving her head (as a result of Alopecia), is what led her husband to respond with the slap. Following the incident, Rock declined to press charges against the King Richard actor, who later apologized .

Though the Top Five director hasn’t spoken much on the topic, plenty of other celebrities have. Jim Carrey was “sickened” by the fact that the I Am Legend star received applause when he accepted his Oscar and went as far as to say that he would’ve sued him for $200 million had he been hit on stage. Wanda Sykes also took issue with the slap and the star’s subsequent acceptance of his award. The comedienne also stated that she felt bad for the comic, a longtime friend of hers. Chris Rock’s brother, Kenny, has also spoken out, saying that the situation “eats at” him and that his sibling was “no threat” to the Oscar winner at the time.

In the time since the incident, Will Smith has formally resigned from the the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences , which initiated disciplinary action against him. This past week, the Academy revealed that as punishment, it is banning Smith from the organization for a total of 10 years. The actor subsequently responded, saying that he respected the decision.

Given Chris Rock’s stance on the matter thus far, it’s fair to assume that he won’t mention the action taken against Will Smith during his stand-up sets as well. One thing that it’s to predict at this point, however, is whether Rock will be paid the money he humorously noted that he deserves.