Chris Rock Apologizes Formally to Will Smith For Slapping him At The Oscars

A lot happened last night at the 94th Academy Awards, from both of Zack Snyder’s 2021 movies, Zack Snyder’s Justice League Army of the DeadFrom James Bond’s 60th anniversary tribute to James Bond, to being recognized in fan-voted categories. However, the moment that’s been generating the most conversation is when Will Smith went onstage to slap Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance. Smith has since formally apologized for the incident to Rock, almost 24 hours later.

Will Smith later apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences when he received the Academy Award for Best Actor. King Richard, he didn’t mention Chris Rock during the speech. The speech was rescheduled for a day after that. Black for MenActor shared an InstagramPost where he apologized to the SNL alum. In his own words:

Chris, I publicly regret my error. I was off-line and I was wrong. I’m embarrassed. My actions do not reflect the man that I want to become. In a world filled with love and kindness, violence is not allowed.

Will Smith started his statement by saying that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,”He described his behavior as “unacceptable and inexcusable.”Smith made fun of Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pikett Smith staring in his comedy G.I. Jane 2Referring to her being completely bald due to alopecia. Smith acknowledged while making jokes at his expense. “part of the job,” a joke being made about her wife’s medical condition was “too much”He should bear it. “reacted emotionally.”

Along with echoing his apology to the Academy, Will Smith used his latest statement to apologize to the 94th Academy Awards’ producers and attendees, as well as to the family of Richard Williams and everyone he worked with on King Richard. He concluded by saying that he was a “. “work in progress.”

The incident at last night’s Oscars happened ahead of Chris Rock presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, which Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Couldn’t be Televised won. The ceremony was concluded by the Los Angeles Police Department, who released a statement stating that Will Smith had declined to face charges. Sean Combs, a.k.a. Diddy, a.k.a. Rock, presented after Rock had finished. He also claimed that the men had squashed their beef later in the evening.

Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock continues to be a popular topic of conversation on social media. Notable names have offered their opinions on the matter. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Janet Hubert, who congratulated Smith on his Oscar win and made it clear that the one time she met Rock wasn’t a pleasant experience. Even with Smith having apologized, it’s doubtful that what’s been called “the slap heard around the world”Public consciousness will quickly fade.

