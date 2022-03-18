Chris Redd reveals how Pete Davidson is “Handling”The Kanye Drama

It seems like Pete Davidson is feeling “Stronger” each day despite public taunts from Kanye West.

Comedy by the comedian Saturday Night Live castmate Chris Redd spoke about the tension between the two stars during an appearance SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show This week, share that Pete is “starting to talk again”Among the drama. Ye’s beef is addressed with the King of Staten IslandChris was the actor “I think he’s handling it well.”

If asked, if SNL will ever touch on the headline-making feud in one of its sketches, the Get down star—who has previously impersonated Ye on the show—acknowledged that “there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won’t make fun of,”He is open to the idea of putting the spotlight on the rapper. “ego.”

“I’m not making fun of his mental health. You know, I have my mental health issues myself, so I’m very aware of those things,”He explained. “His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of.”