Chris Redd ‘Knows’ Kanye West Doesn’t Like His SNL Impression, But Opens Up About What He Feels Is OK And Not OK To Poke Fun At

There are some celebrities who will be more than happy to ridicule themselves. Saturday Night Live, but it seems like Kanye West isn’t one of them. SNLChris Redd portrays the role of the star Donda rapper for several seasons, but he recently revealed that Kanye West isn’t a fan of his impersonation.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Chris Redd discussed celebrities’ reactions to his impressions on the show, including Sterling K. Brown and rapper Kanye West. He said:

I know Kanye don’t like my impression, but I don’t care that much. Corey Booker doesn’t like my impression, but his staff likes my impression, so love that. It means I’m doing something right. Sterling actually likes my impression. The first time I did it, he didn’t not like it, he just thought it could be better. I was emailed by him.

Sterling K. Brown seems to have been happy to give constructive criticism (and a subsequent episode of SNL even earned his approval), but Kanye didn’t feel the same way. According to Chris Redd, Kanye West didn’t actually say he disliked the impersonation – it was more of a sly diss. He explained:

No, [Ye]He told me by doing the act. I made the impression, and he was there along with Chappelle and other people. To say, I tapped him on the shoulder. ‘what up’ and he didn’t fully turn around. He did it like Batman and I was like. ‘So, he don’t like it!’ [That]This was my takeaway.

Chris Redd shows respect for certain aspects of Kanye West, even though he may not care about whether he actually likes the impersonation. Recently, Kanye West has been the subject of several headlines. Deals with his mental health , and Chris Redd doesn’t believe that someone’s well-being should be taken lightly. He said:

There is a serious layer to that situation that I just won’t make fun of. I’m not making fun of his mental health. As you know, I also have mental issues. So I’m very aware of those things and I never come from that place of making fun of that specifically. It is his irresponsibility that I enjoy. And his ego. But it’s never those [other] things.

Kanye West was open about the matter His struggles with bipolar disorder . His relationship with Kim Kardashian is his estranged spouse And His ongoing rivalry for her with her current boyfriend , Chris Redd’s SNLPete Davidson, co-star on the series, has been a target of media scrutiny. But when it comes to Chris Redd’s impression, he isn’t trying to go for low blows. He doesn’t want to try. “stir the pot on something that’s just unhealthy.”

And just because Chris Redd does a great Kanye impression doesn’t mean that he’s not rooting for him. Redd said this, although he and the rapper disagreed. “aren’t friends,” he’s still a fan of Kanye’s music and “wants the best for him.”The jokes may be funny, but mental health is the most important thing.