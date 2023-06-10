Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate a parenting milestone

Chris Pratt calls himself “Girl Dad 1.0” after Baby No. 3

This guardian needed to take a break.

Chris Pratt You can also find out more about the following: Katherine Schwarzeneggermarked their fourth wedding anniversary June 8 by visiting the San Ysidro Ranch—where they tied the knot back in 2019—in Montecito, Calif. However, Chris and Katherine had more than one milestone to celebrate that day.

“Happy Anniversary!! Happy Anniversary!Moneyball Written on Instagram, June 8,Alongside a photo of Katherine. The spot we exchanged vows. You are my honey!

Katherine—who shares daughters LylaTwo, and Eloise, 12 months, with Chris—also Posting a personal tributeShe captioned her Instagram slide show, “Came Back to the Place Where It All Happened.” Happy anniversary to my angel love face. You are the love of my life.

Commenting on Chris’s blog post is a great way to get involved. Guardians of the Galaxy star received a thumbs up from his mother-in-law, Maria ShriverShe wrote that she was so happy to have you both.