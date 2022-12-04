Chris Hemsworth’s Limitless Co-Star Describes His ‘Obscene’ Exercise Programs for Extraction

Over the years, if you’ve watched the Marvel movie order , you’ve seen Chris Hemsworth maintain an impeccable physique as the God of Thunder. The actor who plays the role of the God of Thunder is clearly Chris Hemsworth. “strongest Avenger” It isn’t unusual for Hemsworth to engage in intense training sessions and exercises. Ross Edgley who is an athlete scientist and ultramarathon swimmer that worked alongside Hemsworth, says the contrary. It’s limitlessThe Thor actor’s training for the Extracting “Second was “obscene.”

An interview with the sister site Tech Radar Edgley discussed how Hemsworth was physically ready for the event. 2. Extraction. Just one year ago, the actor released two films. Thor: Love and Thunder Spiderhead Along with the Disney+ documentary-series It’s limitless. Edgley discussed how tough it is to be a writer. Thor The actor prepared physically for these roles by saying:

It was a privilege to have been on the Thor set. Chris would work 12-hour days filming and, at the conclusion, he realized he had to finish his rope conditioning [for Limitless]He would then just disappear up a rope. But he did something like four movies in a year – I think it was Extraction [2]Thor, Love and Thunder Spiderhead [one other]. It was amazing how large his work potential was.

To any human, this seems like a lot, but when it’s the first person to swim the circumference of Great Britain explaining how wild Hemsworth’s workouts are, you know it’s a physical feat. Edgley said that he was impressed by the actor’s hard work and ability to complete so much in such a short time.

He bulks up and he’s eating eight meals a day for Thor, then everyone’s like, ‘Oh god, we need you lean for Extraction [2], because that character’s a bit more [athletic].’ Then he stopped eating, then started running half-marathons to lose weight. Most people would be content to stay in bed. This was absurd.

Don’t let Hemsworth’s jokes about working out less Do not let the appearance of Hemsworth fool you. Hemsworth has an almost godlike physique. He’s not just working out but also following a strict diet to maintain his body.

Along with the actor’s physical regime being seemingly more intense than ever (especially since he was working on so many projects), the Extracting It is working to make the sequel even better and bigger than its predecessor. The director gave a behind the scenes look at the action movie and stated that the directors are committed to making the sequel even better than its predecessor. Upping the intensity For the second.