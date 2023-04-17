Chris Eubank weeps as he relives death of his 29-year-old son Sebastian on Scared Of The Dark

CHRIS EUBBANK breaks down into tears while he relives the death of son Sebastian.

The ex-boxer, 56 years old, wept during Sunday’s Scared Of The Dark on Channel 4 after he lost his son of 29.

3 Chris, seen here with Sebastian on the left and Chris Junior, Chris’ son, to the right, cried during the Scared of the Dark episode that aired Sunday. Credit: PA

3 Sebastian’s death in 2021 was due to a cardiac arrest Credit: Getty

Eubank, who sat in the dark with celebs like Love Islander Chloe Burrows or actor Chris McCausland to discuss the recent loss, said that it still feels fresh, despite having occurred nearly two years earlier.

Sebastian, one his five sons, died from a heartattack in 2021 when he was swimming in the ocean off the coast of Dubai.

In the new series, which started last night, Eubank said: “It’s always going to be recent.”

“[Sebastian] Was everything. He was me. He was me. He was I.

“Things he did, he was magnificent. My son is an inspiration, and always will be.

“Your son…. they never leave you, ever. Your son is always there. Always.

“My son Sebastian is much more than I could ever explain to you.

“The tragedy of losing a son who’s 29, imagine crying that hard, and then months later being grateful that you cried that hard for your son.

“It wasn’t one tear, it was an ocean.”

Boxing legend told of how he will never be able to get over losing his “awesome son”.

Sebastian’s widow Salma Abdelati, who has a one-year old boy Raheem with him, has started up foundation in his honour.

Actor Danny Dyer’s reality show captures the famous faces as they enter a completely pitch-black reality space for eight days.

Scared of the Dark is broadcast on Channel 4 every night from April 16th to 20th at 9pm.