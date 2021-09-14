Chris Brown Daughter Royalty Models modeling skills while wearing a white jacket and mini-skirt in photos!

Royalty Brown, 7, is growing up to be a fashion model. Recently, she shared a photo of her wearing a stylish outfit from a top fashion label and it was stunning.

Royalty, the daughter of popular artist Chris Brown recently stormed social media with an adorable post modeling a fashion nova kids clothing line.

A photo taken by the Instagram account of Royalty showing a pose is shown here. Caption? “Serving looks on a Tuesday!

Chris Brown with his daughter Royalty Brown.

In the post, Royalty is seen donning white denim with rolled-up sleeves, a mini white skirt, and holding a pink bag with her hair up in a messy bun. Accessorized with shades and stud earrings, she wore a pair of sunglasses.

This post included three additional images of Royalty in the same outfit. The other images show Chris Brown’s mini-me changing her pose while she displayed her fashion nova pieces.

CHRIS’S RELATIONSHIP WITH HIS DAUGHTER

Chris Brown is a controversial singer who has a very close relationship with his daughter. He doesn’t shy away from showing her off on social media.

Royalty Brown and Chris Brown at the premiere “Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life”L.A. LIVE June 6, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

Chris loves to upload photos of them having fun and spending time together. He is currently enjoying 2013 launched a clothing line, Black Pyramid; he took to social media to share a picture of his daughter rocking an outfit from the collection.

Fashion Nova, a clothing brand, was launched in 2008. We are glad to have you! Customers of all adolescent years. The brand’s mission is to make clothes that are fun and easy for kids who have outgoing personalities.

Their daughter’s co-parents are supportive and invested in every activity she is involved in.

ROYALTY’S MODELING CAREER

It is not the first time Royalty has appeared in the modeling spotlight. She has also modeled for her mother’s clothing line, named after herself.

The rising model celebrated her 7th birthday on May 27th, 2021. She was treated with a Tour of Doc Antle’s zoo in Myrtle Beach, where she spent the day swimming with tigers, petting exotic animals, and cuddling bubbles the elephant.

She posted pictures on Instagram with different animals, including a photo of herself posing with two tiger cubs. The child model garnered a lot of sweet comments from fans who called her “brave.”

The Royalty was also seen in an adorable gown with her mother at the event premiere Of “Cinderella” in LA. She seems to be enjoying the attention she’s getting from both her mother and her father.

Brown Shares Royalty is shares custody with Nia Guzman (a model and nurse) and they both have made co-parenting their daughter a top priority.

They both get along with each other despite not being in a relationship, and they decided to make things work for the sake of their daughter.

Guzman and Brown are not enemies, and Guzman supports Royalty Brown’s upbringing.

They are supportive of their daughter, and both are involved in every activity she selects. Both parents support her in all ways possible.