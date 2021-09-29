Chorizo and bacon pasta bags recipe

HERE are two super-easy, full-of-goodness pasta dishes. It is one of the best time-saver tips I have. You can grab them whenever you need a quick meal, cook your pasta . . . and, voila!

This week’s pasta sauces are both family friendly and can be adapted with any leftover veggies or meat you might have that needs using up. Pasta sauces are a brilliant easy midweek meal – so get batching and fill that freezer.

My top tip this week is to make sure you regularly clear out and organise your fridge, especially before batching.

This will help you see what you have left over, what you can freeze and what you can buy.

My monthly check-ups are done three to four times per month. It will get easier if you keep at it.

Chorizo and bacon pasta bags

(Serves 4)

Prep time: 5 minutes.

Cook time: 10 minutes.

YOU WILL NEED:

1 tbsp olive oil

115g frozen diced onions

40g chorizo, chopped

4 rashers bacon, chopped

400g tin chopped tomatoes

500g carton of passata

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp dried oregano

70g frozen mushrooms

METHOD:

Heat a splash of oil in a pan and fry the onions. After the onions have browned, add the chorizo, bacon, and stir every few minutes until everything is well-cook. Start making your sauce. Add your chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, tomato passata and oregano to a medium-sized saucepan. Mix in your mushrooms. Now heat the sauce and cook the onions in the other pan. After both pans have cooked, combine all ingredients and allow to cool.

Ready to serve: Your sauce is now ready to top your favourite pasta.

Ready to freeze: Portion the sauce into a reusable, labelled freezer bag and freeze flat.

Ready to eat: Defrost the sauce bag in the fridge overnight, add to a saucepan and heat until piping hot. Serve with freshly cooked pasta

