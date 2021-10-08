‘Chopped Junior’ 2017 Winner Fuller Goldsmith Dies From Leukemia at 17

'Chopped Junior' 2017 Winner Fuller Goldsmith Dies From Leukemia at 17
By Tom O'Brien
A teen fan-favorite from reality cooking shows has died.

Fuller Goldsmith won the reality competition “Chopped Junior” at the age of 14. He donated his $10,000 prize to Birmingham Children’s Hospital Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology.

He later appeared on “Top Chef Junior” and worked as an assistant to the chef at an Alabama restaurant. 

Fuller worked his kitchen magic while dealing with serious illness. He was 3 years old. 

The cancer recurred four times, and he announced in February that the leukemia had returned. 

After Goldsmith passed, “Top Chef Junior” host Vanessa Lachey wrote online, “We all Loved Fuller so much! We will never forget you, Fuller!”

Chef Fuller Goldsmith was 17 years old.

