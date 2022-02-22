Chloe Kim Talks About Her Signature Olympic Hairstyle

Chloe Kim recently spoke with InStyle about “slut strands,” a popular snowboarding hairstyle.

She said she hates the nickname and thinks the loose hairs should be called “beauty strands.”

Others have embraced the term, with one woman naming her apparel company Slut Strand Society.

Chloe Kim is both an Olympic snowboarding champion and a beauty icon — but there’s one thing she’d like to change about the latter.

Speaking with InStyle about her game-day beauty routine, the two-time gold medalist shared her thoughts on the famous snowboarding hairstyle that she and others sported throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics: “slut strands,” or two strands of hair left loose outside of their helmets to frame their faces.

According to Kim, she’s not a fan of the nickname and feels “we need to change the name to beauty strands,” as she told InStyle.

“I hate the term,” she said, referencing the “slut strands” moniker. “Beauty strands make me feel beautiful, and it’s such a cute thing.”

That said, many other athletes have embraced “slut strands” over the years.

Snowboarders have been donning the hairstyle for decades, as Slate reported, and many wear them as a way to let “everyone else on the hill that you want to be recognized as a female athlete,” reporter Madison Malone Kircher wrote.

There’s even an apparel company named Slut Strand Society, which snowboarder Elsa Watkins founded three years ago. She told Slate that while she “didn’t necessarily like” the term growing up, she later embraced it and took ownership of the nickname.

Kim made history in 2018 when she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic gold medal in snowboarding. She also caught the attention of beauty fans that year when she didn’t cry after winning the medal so that she wouldn’t ruin her signature eyeliner.

Representatives for Kim did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.