Chloe Ferry fans rush to point out wardrobe blunder as she poses for snap with mum

Chloe Ferry wowed her Instagram followers with her latest post for all the wrong reasons.

The Geordie Shore babe posted her latest update to social media to promote a new game.

Her fans were not captivated by the phone in her hands.

Chloe, 26, was dressed in a slim green jersey knit bralet with cut-off denim shorts. This showcased her large curves beautifully.

For the photo, she wore her long, highlighted hair loosely wavy with her signature glamorous make-up.

She wrote, "If you love getting mortal as much as me… then you'll love Blur – The social game for party people." "Download it, it's FREE!"







Chloe then continued to tease a competition surrounding the app to her fans asking them to watch her stories to see how to play and to send her photos and videos of themselves playing.

However, her followers were more interested than the obvious wardrobe mistake she didn’t notice in the image.

Chloe had left her zipper untied on her denim shorts. She was a big hit with her fans who rushed to inform her.







One wrote: “Chloe babe your flys undone x”

Another pointed out: “Flys are undone babes! But you look fab xx”

A third continued: “Zips open mate.”

Chloe – who posed in the photo with her mum Liz – has recently come under fire for hiring a convicted fraudster.

Reality TV star Chloe hired Stephani, who was convicted of fraud in March and given a suspended sentence. She will now work behind the counter at her shop.







Asbury was prosecuted after fleecing her former employer out of £14000 that she blew on trips away and designer gear.

A source told the Sun: “Asbury befriended the owners of the last company she worked for, and took people’s money when she was meant to be booking them onto courses.

“She showed absolutely no remorse for what she did, and even told her victim that she had spent all of the money and wouldn’t pay her back.

“The poor woman who she stole from has had nothing back, the courts just let her off with a slapped wrist.”

