Chloe Bailey Dreams of Playing this Superhero in Marvel Movies

Bailey said being part of a mostly Black cast was a highlight of the project. She said, “It’s so wonderful to have proper representations of our friends and peer groups,” adding that “that also contains a positive message you can relate too as you watch it.”

And while Sam is on the receiving end of some shade from the conservative church crowd, Bailey revealed she can relate having faced criticism over her sultry social media posts and sexy music videos.

“Because I love god so much, I always talk about him in interviews and some of the feedback I’ll get is, ‘How can you talk about god and be this risqué?'” She explained. She explained that God made us perfect in his image. Who are we, as humans to judge each other? God is the same God that I am. Because clothes and clothing are not materialistic, it is impossible to take our clothes, nor even the human body, to heaven.

Hear more from Bailey—including her dream music collaborations and what she thought of seeing sister Halle Bailey Disney’s The Little Mermaid trailer—in the exclusive video above.

