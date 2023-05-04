Chipotle’s Cinco De Mayo free delivery offer ends May 5. See promo code

Chipotle is celebrating Cinco De Mayo in 2023 by offering free delivery to its customers in the US and Canada, and here’s the promo code to avail the offer.

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated on the 5th of May every year. The holiday is meant to celebrate Mexico’s victory in the Battle of Puebla in 1862, against the Second French Empire.

In the US, this holiday has grown in popularity over the years. Now, the holiday is synonymous with honoring Mexican culture and celebrating Mexican communities living in the US.

Given that Chipotle is one of America’s most popular Mexican restaurant chains, it only makes sense for them to come up with deals on the holiday.

The restaurant’s menu has also been changing in recent times. They introduced Chicken Al Pastor as a brand new dish.

Chipotle is offering free delivery for Cinco De Mayo

Chipotle will offer $0 delivery, or free delivery, in honor of Cinco De Mayo. The promotion began May 1st and runs until the 5th of May, the actual holiday.

Customers can take advantage of the offer during normal operating hours at participating Chipotle restaurants in Canada and the United States. The offer is available during the normal business hours at Chipotle.

The free delivery offer is valid only for orders that start at $10 (US), or $12 (CAN)

There’s also a maximum limit on the free delivery offer. The deal is only available for orders above $200.

Chipotle’s promo code for the offer

If you want to get the discount, use promo code CINCO23 when placing your order on Cinco De Mayo. Note that delivery is complimentary, but the restaurant charges higher prices on the menu.

Total price includes taxes and any other charges. Moreover, the offer does not apply to Chipotle’s catering menu or Burritos by the Box items.

Restaurant also has ‘First Timer Bowl’ now

There are still some who have not tried Chipotle, despite its popularity in the US and Canada.

First Timer Bowl is a brand-new Mexican food dish that has been introduced by the Mexican restaurant chain.

This first-timer bowl of chicken burritos comes with white rice and a roasted chili-corn salsa. You can add black beans with tomato salsa and lettuce.

Chipotle uses the Partiful app in addition to these deals. This platform lets you create events and manage them. Customers can create an event on the app and invite those who haven’t tried Chipotle yet.