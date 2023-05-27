Chip and Joanna Gaines are facing Target withdrawing their products as Pride protests continue

The fury surrounding Target’s 2023 Pride range has continued to boil over, as designers Chip and Joanna Gaines face calls to end their partnership with the brand.

Twitter conservatives are calling for the demise of big brands because they have ties to the LGBTQ+ community. 2023 is going to be a very interesting year. In April, conservatives called for a boycott of Bud Light. By May, they were claiming satanism. YouTubers tried on bathing suit in Target.

Now, Chip and Joanna Gaines have been asked to end their partnership with Target. If none of this makes any sense to you, then here’s what you need to know.

What is the reason people are asking Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines not to shop at Target?

In essence, people are asking the Gaines to ditch Target after a number of conservative commentators online took issue with certain products in Target’s 2023 Pride range, and expressed their dislike of the work of the designer, Eric Carnell.

And because people are so infuriated by Target’s Pride range, they have begun to demand that people who are associated with the company, including the likes of Chip and Joanna, to sever all ties with the business.

“I like Chip & Joanna Gaines”, started Allie Beth Stuckey, a Christian influencer. “But I would respect them SO much if they issued a statement about the satanic insanity being pushed by target and used their huge influence to try to keep target’s madness in check.”

The Fixer Upper pair have an exclusive home and lifestyle range at Target called Hearth & Hand, which features a wide selection of specially picked household goods.

Fox News hosts amplify Chip and Joanna Gaines exit calls

And it would appear it’s not just commentators on social media who are calling for the pair to free themselves of Target.

Rachel Campos Duffy of Fox News, a fiery host who is not afraid to speak her mind, urged them to eliminate the retailer.

As per Reports, Campos-Duffy said she didn’t doubt that they were good people, but claimed that if she had “partnered with a trans Satanist that makes tuck ’em bikinis for kids, (she) would feel compelled to speak up.”

The claim that Target is selling ‘tuck ’em’ bikinis for children has since been debunked, and the ‘trans satanist’ that designed the range has dispelled the rumors he is in any way connected to Satan.

Gaines’ family has not spoken to us

Chip or Joanna, in spite of the online frenzy that has surrounded them, do not appear to have made any comments on the Target disaster.

The last time they uploaded anything to their Twitter and Instagram pages was Wednesday 24 May, when they both shared a promo clip for HBO’s new MAX streaming service.

The two TV stars have received a flood of angry comments under their latest posts from Target boycotters, but it seems that they are staying quiet and living their lives peacefully for now.

You can reach The Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender National Hotline via email, phone, or one-toone chat: (888 843 4564). Also, there is the GLBT National Youth Talkline for young people up to 25 years of age: (800 246-7743).

Trans Lifeline (877) 565-8860 is a community organization run by transgender individuals. Also, they provide information on local and national resources.

Visit PFLAG to get more information and support Here is a link to the article.

For UK support, visit LGBT.Foundation/helpline or call 0345 330 30 30, or email [email protected] For MindLine trans+, you can reach them at 0300 332 5468 or by texting 85258.