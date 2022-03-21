Chinese Airliner Carrying 130 Passengers Falls from Sky and Crashes into Mountainous Regions in South China

On Monday, a Boeing 737-800 passenger plane belonging to Chinese Easter Airlines crashed into a remote mountainous area in southern China. There was no sign of survivors. Reuters reported.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in a statement the Boeing 737 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to the capital of Yunnan province Guangzhou when it lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. There were 123 passengers aboard and nine crew. members, CNN reported.

The plane crashed into densely wooded terrain. This ignited a firestorm that could be seen on NASA satellite imagery. The first rescuers to arrive were hundreds of volunteers from the village. According to the Associated Press,

FlightRadar24 data indicates that the flight took off from Kunming at 1:11 p.m. but was due to land in Guangzhou around 3:05 p.m. according to Reuters.

Chinese state media and government officials reported that the plane flight number MU5735 lost contact with emergency services. “suddenly descending” around 2:19 p.m., CNN reported.

Guangxi’s Emergency Management Department stated in a statement: “the aircraft lost contact at 2:15 p.m. and rescue teams are on the way to ground zero, and rescue work is being laid out in order,”According to the news outlet,

China Eastern stated that the cause of this crash, which saw the plane descend at 31,000ft per minute, according to FlightRadar24 flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 is under investigation.

“The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation,” the airline said in a statement, CNN reported. “The company expresses its sorrowful condolences to the passengers and crew members who died in this plane crash.”

Chinese state television reported that relatives of passengers aboard had received an emergency line. Reuters also reported that they confirmed that no foreigners were on board the flight.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered the country’s emergency services. “organize a search and rescue”Operation “identify the causes of the accident,” state media reported, CNN reported.

One eyewitness said that she saw a plane. “falling directly from the sky in front of him around 2 p.m,” according to the state media outlet Beijing Youth Daily, Reuters reported.

“The plane crashed vertically out of the sky. Although it was quite far away from me, I could still see it as a plane. The plane didn’t smoke during its fall. Eyewitnesses said that the fire started after the plane crashed into the mountain. “Then there was a lot more smoke.”