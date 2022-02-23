China Live-Streaming Influencer Fined $10 Million for Tax Evasion

Live streamer and e-commerce host Ping Rong had 24 million followers on video platform Kuaishou.

The 29-year-old is the latest live streamer to be slapped with a fine for tax-related issues.

It comes as China continues its scrutiny of the rich and famous in efforts to narrow the wealth gap.

Chinese influencer Ping Rong has been fined 62 million yuan ($9.8 million) for tax evasion — becoming the latest celebrity to be targeted as China continues its crackdown on the booming live-streaming industry.

The 29-year-old, who has 24 million followers on the short-form video platform Kuaishou, has been accused by China’s tax authorities of concealing her 2019 and 2020 live-



streaming



income. Ping’s account is no longer searchable on the app, per a search by Insider.

Last year, the e-commerce host was embroiled in a scandal after being caught hawking counterfeit mobile phones on her stream, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Ping is the latest live streamer to be slapped with a heavy fine for tax-related issues in recent months.

In November, two Hangzhou-based live streamers were fined $15 million for illegally booking employment income as business income, according to Bloomberg.

In December, one of China’s most famous live streamers, Viya, was given a record $210 million penalty for evading or underpaying millions in taxes.

That same month, more than 1,000 live streamers rushed to settle their back taxes before a year-end deadline in 2021, Insider reported.

According to estimates by consulting firm KPMG, China’s lucrative live streaming market was valued at approximately 1 trillion yuan in 2020, or $156 billion.

However, China has been ramping up its scrutiny of the rich and famous as part of a “common prosperity” drive to narrow the wealth gap.