China Eastern Plane Transports 130+ Crash in Guangxi

A Boeing 737 was involved in a crash Monday in Guangxi, southern China.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, it was carrying 132 passengers.

Local media reported rescue teams were on their way to Teng County.

Monday afternoon saw the crash of a China Eastern Airlines passenger jet carrying 132 persons in Guangxi.

It was not immediately known if any survivors were found on the flight that had the code MU5735.

Data from the flight-tracking site FlightRadar24.com showed the plane began a deep dive at 523 miles an hour (842 km per hour) from almost 30,000 feet.

It took off from Kunming Changshui International Airport around 1:11 p.m. It was approximately halfway through its journey towards Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. The aircraft was due to arrive at 3:10 PM.

The plane’s last recorded altitude was 3,225 ft, the data showed — well below cruising altitude. Officials lost contact with the plane about 2:22 p.m., local time according to data.

This map shows where the plane stopped flying and the route it took.





A map showing flight MU5735’s route on March 21, 2022. The dotted line indicates when the plane was at its cruising altitude.





FlightRadar24









Officials stated that the plane crashed near the small settlements in Teng County. According to a statement by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, there were 123 passengers onboard and nine crew. China News reported the story.

In earlier reports, 133 people were aboard the ship. Later statements changed that number to 132.

Chinese news outlet The Cover reported the plane was a 737-808NG, which was less than seven years old.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a statement issued hours after the crash, described his shock. He also ordered an investigation into the causes of the accident. Renmin Daily paraphrased the statement.

Videos posted to Weibo by Chinese news outlets showed what looked like a mountainside covered in smoke. The crash reportedly started a forest blaze, according to news reports.

Guangzhou's fire department said Monday evening it dispatched emergency squads to the crash site.

Videos published by CCTV showed firefighters in protective gear running to vehicles. The outlet also reported that approximately 450 emergency response personnel were on their way to the site.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for new updates.