Chilling moment woman flees in terror as SHARK photobombs her on Florida beach

THIS is the dramatic moment a student fled the sea in terror as a SHARK grazed past her leg.

Kristina Lowe in bikini was taking photos for Instagram on a Florida beach. When the shark pounced on her leg, she was taken by surprise.

2 This photo shows the moment a 4ft shark glided past Kristina Lowe as she posed for pictures in the water Credit: Kennedy News

2 The teen, from Florida, says she felt something ‘rough’ brush up against her as fled the water Credit: Kennedy News

A hilarious snap shows the 18-year-old bent over wincing with her mouth stretched wide in horror as she screamed when the predator silently glided past.

The political science student was having a photoshoot in the water of New Smyrna Beach when she suddenly felt something “rough” brush up against her.

Knowing she was swimming in the “shark bite capital of the world”, Kristina immediately started to bound towards the shore.

Annalea Burr (18) chased her and the pair returned to land with no serious injuries.

Kristina from Florida said that it was crazy. It was my first encounter with a shark.

“My friend was taking pictures of me in the water, because I wanted to post some photos on Instagram.

“I felt something rub against the bottom of my leg. I looked down to see what looked like a large fish. It was a shark and it started running.

“I was shocked when it touched my leg. I immediately thought, “Oh my God, it’s shark!”

It was the first thing that came to mind. It is known as the shark bite capital of world.

“Their skin was really rough and it brushed up against my knees, it scratched.

“The picture is my face just as I saw the shark’s fin. I screamed when I felt it rub up against me.”

Kristina saw the shark’s silver fin sticking out of the water and quickly ran to shore. Her friend fled behind her.

“I knew there were sharks where I live but I’ve never seen them in the water with me,” “It was a shark fin,” the teen said.

“I didn’t say anything to my friend, but she saw me running and started running too.

This is my face as I saw the fin of the shark. It rubbed against me and I screamed. Kristina Lowe

“She didn’t know what happened until afterwards. She looked back to see the fish swimming in the water. She was surprised that nobody was around her.

“I was running away and thought that someone would grab me. It was not very large, about 4 feet in length.

“Whenever there are shark attacks, they are usually just smaller sharks. Nothing serious. While it may bite someone, it isn’t usually fatal or very serious.

“It’s always smaller sharks but that’s their home.”

Kristina posted the heartbreaking picture online. She claims that despite the close encounter, she will brave the water again. Most attacks on idyllic beaches aren’t fatal.

Kristina declared, “I’ll definitely be back in the sea.” It won’t stop me from coming back. I have lived here all my life.

“I was there. I didn’t return to the water that day. I took the day off.

“Everyone was worried for me because it was really scary, but I’m okay.”

Incredible moment shark gets EATEN by massive fish in shocking video