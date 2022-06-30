Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Alum to Appear on Chucky

Lachlan Watson will play double duty on season two of Chucky—and we’re not clowning around.

The non-binary actor, best known for their role as Theo on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, announced the news on Instagram June 28, saying, “Hello my name is Lachlan Watson and I’m here to tell you that Glen and Glenda are back in Chucky season two and I will see you twice this fall.”

The children of Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) and Linda Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), Glen and Glenda were first introduced in the 2004 film Seed of Chucky—voiced by Billy Boyd—and were subsequently mentioned in the first season of the TV series when Chucky told Jake (Zackary Arthur) that he had a “gender-fluid kid.”

Brad, Jennifer and an ensemble cast featuring Björgvin ArnarsonAlyvia Alyn Lind and Devon Sawa—who recently had a memorable guest starring role on season two of Hacks—all return for season two.

