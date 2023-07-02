Children Forced to Eat off Table with Dogs Nearby So Mom Doesn’t Wash Plates

Willow and Oakley | Willow and Oakley with Their Dogs | Source: facebook.com/DailyMail

A mom-of-two posted a video on Facebook where she was seen serving spaghetti with tomato sauce and meatballs directly on the tablecloth. Meanwhile, her children frantically asked her why they weren’t using plates.

The woman revealed her husband told her to “chuck” the dinner on the table.

Some netizens slammed the mother when they saw her dogs join her kids at the dinner table.

A video posted by a mother of two from Essex, England, caught people’s attention, compelling them to express their opinions in the comments section. The video showed what happened when the woman decided to dump the dinner on the table instead of serving it on plates.

Hannah Levine didn’t want to do the dishes, so she served dinner on the white tablecloth for her 10-year-old daughter, Willow, and five-year-old son, Oakley. The kids were seen eating directly from the table in the video Levine posted on Facebook.

At the start of the video, the mother was seen putting the pasta on the dinner table before pouring the tomato sauce and meatballs on it. Meanwhile, her children looked at her, wondering why she chose an unorthodox way to serve dinner.

“Mummy, what are you doing?” Willow asked her mother as she watched Levine place the boiled spaghetti on the table. Soon, Oakley also began questioning his mother after watching her spread the spaghetti evenly on the white surface.

Responding to her children’s questions, Levine said they were having a “fun dinner,” but the children were still shocked. “This is disgusting!” Oakley protested when his mother poured the tomato sauce on the spaghetti. A few minutes later, the kids were seen eating their dinner without cutlery.

Watching their mother dump dinner on the table was unusual for the kids, but they soon realized it was fun. Soon, two canine members of the family joined the kids at the table while the camera recorded what happened next.

Netizens were divided after watching the 30-year-old’s kids eat dinner from the table. Some people supported the mother, while others thought she didn’t do the right thing.

Why Did the Mother Dump Dinner on the Table?

Besides saving time that she would otherwise have spent washing dishes, Levine later realized that letting her kids eat directly from the table allowed them to eat more.

The thought of not using plates struck her mind when she called her husband to have dinner, and he asked her to “chuck it on the table.” Although he did not mean it literally, Levine followed his command and called her kids to the table.

However, she did not just pour everything on the table carelessly. She placed a sheet of tin foil under two layers of tablecloth before putting spaghetti on it to keep the food warm and prevent creating a mess. She recalled :

“When I put the sauce on the table, I think my daughter thought I was having a breakdown.”

When the kids realized their mother served dinner on the table for fun, they enjoyed having it and even competed to eat the most spaghetti. Once they finished eating, their three dogs also came to the table to partake of the leftovers.

Levine had filmed everything, and she posted the final video on her Facebook profile, where her friends and family reacted.

How Did Netizens React to the Video?

While some of Levine’s Facebook friends were concerned about the messy table, others felt happy to see her kids enjoy. Although the dinner table looked messy, Levine only spent half a minute cleaning it.

Besides Levine’s friends, other people on the internet reacted to the spaghetti dinner. Some said Levine shouldn’t have allowed her children to eat with her dogs, while others supported her decision.

“Absolutely disgusting,” one netizen commented , while another asked, “What is that teaching the children? Just lazy and eating with the dogs???” A third person commented:

“Why do I feel like CPS need [sic] to be involved?”

“I think the children deserve better manners from their mother allowing this, and as for the dogs, I have no words,” another netizen said . While one group of people slammed the mother, others supported her.

“What a wonderful time they all must have had. And so easy to clean up,” one Facebook user wrote in the comments section of Levine’s post, while another said , “I absolutely love this. You are awesome.”

A third netizen supported the mother of two, saying , “Awesome… Do whatever works for your family as long as the dogs eat on the other side of the table.”