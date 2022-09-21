Chicago reports another “sighting” of a huge winged giant in the frightening legend of The Mothman

LEGEND: A giant winged creature has terrorized Americans since 1960s.

The frightening legend of The Mothman was birthed in 1966, when gravediggers saw something large flying high above their heads and quickly moving from tree to tree. ati.

2 For decades, Americans have been puzzled by the mystery of Mothman. Credit: Getty

The gravediggers from Clendenin, West Virginia allegedly described the strange sighting as a “brown human being.”

Two couples saw a white-winged creature six to seven feet high in Point Pleasant, days after the first sighting.

Roger Scarberry, Steve Mallet and eyewitnesses Steve Mallet reported that the creature stood in front the car where the group was seated.

They were told The Point Pleasant RegisterThis beast was red in eyes, had a 10-foot wingspan and could fly at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Scarberry maintained that he saw what he thought was real, no matter how absurd it seemed.

“If I had seen it while by myself, I wouldn’t have said anything, but there were four of us who saw it,”He spoke to the paper.

This creature was first created “The Mothman” in local papers after printing Mallet’s description: “It was like a man with wings.”

Others then reported similar sightings, but George Johnson the county sheriff dismissed them as an unusually large heron.

There were many sightings over the next year. The Silver Bridge fell on December 15, 1967, killing many.

This was tied to the Mothman. The myth was cemented.

There have been many sightings over the years of the cryptid. The most notable being 125 sightings in Illinois as of September 2022.

Several sightings have been reported at the O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

The Singular Fortean SocietyParanormal Journalism and Research is an organization that archives sightings and interviews eyewitnesses for further information.

It is managed by Tobias Wayland and Emily Wayland, a husband-wife team.

MOTHMAN FESTIVALS RETURNS

Mothman lovers gather each year in Point Pleasant to enjoy the Mothman FestivalHowever, due to the Covid-19 pandemic they were forced to cancel their contract for two more years.

However, this year, people from all over the US were able to visit the Mothman Museum and snap photos with the famous statue.

“I’m into the paranormal stuff, and I’ve seen a bunch of the different shows and movies and things about the Mothman,”Mary Pascarelli, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said she traveled to the town.

Pascarelli and her fiancé, Mark Kohlhepp, wanted to check out the festival after visiting the museum in the past.

“We just thought it would be fun to come down and see what it’s all about,”She shared her story The Herald-Dispatch.

The festival celebrates the mystery of the winged creature’s origins and allows visitors to shop from local vendors in an event similar to a Comic Con.

Every September, the Mothman Festival is held.