‘Chicago P.D.’ EP On A Future Without Jay Halstead; Voight’s Unraveling In Season 10

SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago P.D.

NBC’s Chicago P.D.The premiere of its 10th season was held Wednesday night. Everyone is anxious to see how Detective Jay Halstead will be replaced by Jesse Lee Soffer.

This episode takes place two weeks after the events of Season 9’s finale, which saw the Intelligence Unit take down Los Temidos, a notorious gang responsible for most of the drug flows into and out of the city.

Voight (Jason Beghe), doesn’t like the fact that the organization is gone. Voight, a strong and connected man, cannot stop a new group from taking the streets.

It’s revealed early on that the unit boss is dealing with some demons following the death of his C.I. Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado). Although he didn’t pull the trigger himself, he feels responsible for not protecting her as he had promised.

Meanwhile, Hailey Upton Halstead (Tracy Spiridakos) is also coping with the aftermath of the finale as the person who killed Anna, even after Voight explains he takes full responsibility for her death and doesn’t blame her.

Voight discovers a young boy intoxicated after he accidentally ate strawberries laced by drugs laid on concrete. Everything got worse after the boy died. Voight becomes furious and orders the team immediately to locate the new dealers.

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), a newcomer, made his series debut tonight. Halstead asks him for his assistance in finding Enzo, the new drug boss. At first, he was on loan from the police department but at the end of the episode, Chief Patrick O’Neal (Michael Gaston) allows Torres to join Voight’s team officially.

Voight talks to Halstead and Upton after bringing down Enzo. They tell each other they cannot work together anymore. This could be the unraveling that leads to Halstead’s eventual departure.

Chicago P.D. executive producer Gwen Sigan spoke to Deadline about a future without Halstead, Voight’s journey in Season 10, and more.

DEADLINE: Voight is really struggling after Anna’s death and is not thinking right. What can we expect this season from Voight’s journey?

GWEN SIGAN Yeah, he’s definitely feeling the fallout, especially in this first episode. We’re two weeks after so it’s really fresh. It’s also been a while since we’ve seen Voight have a relationship like he had with Anna, where he allowed himself to be a little more vulnerable and to have a connection that was reciprocated. He’s somebody that loves everybody in his unit so much but he has these boundaries, and we saw a little bit of those walls come down last season. Now, in the wake of her death in such brutal fashion, he has to take a lot more responsibility. He’s really feeling a lot of guilt in this first episode to the point where he’s really bleeding from it. He wishes he had done things differently. It’s a trend that will continue all season.

DEADLINE: Halstead’s fans aren’t ready to go on day one. What will the show look without Halstead?

SIGAN: The specifics regarding when and how he’s leaving we’re keeping under wraps. But I do think it’s gonna make sense to fans when they see it, and they’re gonna understand that we really wanted to do justice to the character, who he is, and what he represents to the show. And also Jesse himself, as he’s been here since day one—even before Day 1. He was there when Chicago FireThe spin-off was started for PD. He’s a member of this family and he always will be. We just wanted to give him a chance.

DEADLINE: Right now, everything feels so dark. It will stay this way throughout the season.

SIGAN:This season isn’t going to be all black. The theme we’re going for this year is savior and we’re looking at this question: Can the broken be saved? We will also see some saving this season.

DEADLINE: What can you tease regarding Torres who just officially joined Voight’s team?

SIGAN: It’s been so fun to write for him. We’re so happy to have him. He’s so talented and he brings so much to the character who you’ll really get to know this season and all the different facets of him. We have the opportunity to visit him often at home. We are able to see that he still lives and works in the same area as his mother. He’s so deeply rooted in the neighborhood that he grew up in, and he’s very sure of himself. We learn much about his childhood and his journey to becoming a police officer. He also wants to do his job well. We’ll also see some growing pains this season. It’s a hard thing to come fresh from patrol into this unit, especially during this tense time and having to build all these different relationships and also see where he fits in. He has many wonderful stories and I believe that fans will fall for him.

DEADLINE: What do you plan for Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), and their relationship?

SIGAN:Episode 2 is Burgess & Ruzek episode. This episode answers the question we left unanswered last season. Will they be moving in together? Will they try it again? Are they going to be a modern family? We gave them an answer and put them on a new dynamic that is more stable. And I think they’ll always have that relationship that’s so complicated and messy, but they’re going to continue to have each other’s back.

DEADLINE: What does Upton’s future look like without Halstead?

SIGAN:Upton will have some fallout. It’s a tough place for her to be in. She is so close to Halstead, her husband and her partner. They are so so threaded together in their lives and so to see her on her own and have to navigate that—she certainly gets into some really interesting territory this season as she’s trying to navigate that. She’s someone that’s not necessarily the best at dealing with her emotions. She wants to feel in control. This will throw her for a loop.