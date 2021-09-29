Chicago Fire’s David Eigenberg And Taylor Kinney Hilariously Explain Herrmann’s Leadership Skills

By Tom O'Brien
David Eigenberg: Yeah, we got some stuff going on. They’re in Hollywood and they’re not in L.A., so they don’t see how much of a leader I really am. So their imagination does propel Herrmann forward because they don’t witness me in real [life] because I lack maturity in real life. However, I have been having a lot fun shouting at people. I enjoy shouting. Although that is probably bad leadership, they do write scenes and I just shout it most of my time. That seems to be leadership to me. But, I’m not sure. I never get to boss him [Severide] around, the other guy.

Taylor Kinney: If this is recorded – it’s recorded, right? … Okay. After we’re finished, I want you… What’s that called? It could be a stenograph, or something. Simply play the last 40 second. Play the last 40 seconds of David’s rant. Then, play it back verbatim. Write it down on a piece paper. And then could you send that to the, I don’t know, Chicago Fire office or what have you? I’d love to see it back. That’s the solution. He’s a leader. [laughs] You must send it back. Then, he will have the answer to the question he was asking.

