Chicago Fire: Why Severide and Kidd Must Go – The Real Story Behind the Drama

Amy Comfi
Amy Comfi
In
Entertainment

Unpopular Opinion: Severide and Kidd Need to Part Ways ASAP

Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd’s relationship has been through the wringer – from Kidd’s extended absence for an assignment in Boston to Severide’s career advancement opportunities. This has led to some serious doubts about the future of their marriage, raising the question of whether it’s time for them to call it quits.

The Rocky Relationship of Severide and Kidd

The romance between Severide and Kidd has faced some major roadblocks, leaving fans wondering if their love can withstand the challenges thrown their way. A lack of quality time together as a couple has left their relationship strained, and even intimate moments seem forced and unconvincing.

Unresolved Chemistry Issues

Adding to the mix are the persistent claims from fans about the lack of chemistry between Severide and Kidd. Viewers, both new and old, have expressed their discontent with the couple’s dynamics, leading many to question if their relationship is truly meant to last.

Time for a Reality Check

In a world where life is unpredictable, it’s only fair for Severide and Kidd to have the chance to be together without the looming shadow of their careers pulling them apart. If this isn’t a possibility, perhaps the best course of action for them would be to part ways and pursue their individual aspirations independently.

