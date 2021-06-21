Chicago Fire Season 10 Release Date | Which Characters are not returning for Season 10?

It’s been almost a month since NBC’s popular drama show, Chicago Fire Season 9, left us. The fans are already missing their favorite characters. So, we are here to serve you some hot news about the upcoming season of the Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire is one of the top-rated NBC shows that debuted on October 10, 2012. After running for more than 9 years, the show has established an immense fandom. The showrunner, Derek Haas, has already delivered nine mind-boggling seasons, and there are more to come. Chicago Fire is renewed for its tenth installment, and the fans are really ravenous to get some more updates.

Chicago Fire follows a fictional firehouse in the Chicago Fire Department. It sketches a detailed picture of the professional and the personal lives of the working staff. The show has touched incredible popularity, and it’s currently one of the longest-running series on the NBC network. The support of the fans and some shinning critics’ reviews compelled the makers to renew the show till Season 11 for now. So, it’s pretty clear that Season 10 is confirmed. But when is it landing on NBC? Here is all we know.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Release Date

The showrunners were supposed to announce the release schedule much earlier. However, the covid-19 situation interrupted the filming of Season 10. So, as of now, there are no details about the premiere date of Chicago Fire Season 10.

NBC delayed the premiere of Chicago Fire Season 9 due to pandemics. So, it’s obvious Season 10 will be delayed. According to reports, if everything runs as per schedule, we will get Season 10 in mid-2022.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Plot

Chicago Fire Season 10 will uncover some of the major mysteries. The future of Casey and Brett is still unclear for the fans. They are also wondering to see Sylvie moving forward again. So, let’s wait to find out what the writers bring us in Season 10.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Cast

The main cast will be in action for the Chicago Fire Season 10. Jesse Spencer will be back as Matthew Casey, Eamonn Walker will play Wallace Boden, Taylor Kinney will reprise his role as Kelly Severide. Apart from them, all major faces will make a comeback.