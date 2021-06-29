Chicago Fire Coming back for Season 10 | Chicago Fire Season 10 Release Date

Chicago Fire Season 9 left us with the ultimate cliffhanger. Now, it’s been over a month, Season 9 wrapped up. However, the makers have not revealed the status of Season 10. So, we have collected some latest leaks on Chicago Fire Season 10 to amaze the fans. Check out all details below.

Chicago Fire is one of the most underrated gems of NBC Network. It revolves around a fictional firehouse in the Chicago Fire Department. The show explores new traits of the professional and personal lives of the staff working at the department.

The audience loved the plot and due to the incredible reaction of the fans; the show was renewed till season 11. With an IMDb rating of 8/10, the show stands high in the list of the most binge-worthy series on NBC. But, when is the new season popping out of the maker’s bucket? Here is some exclusive news.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Release Date – When Is The New Season Landing?

The show creators have kept all details about Chicago Fire Season 10 under the wraps. They are pretty secretive about the new season. However, as per our sources, Chicago Fire Season 10 will accompany its sister series, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. According to the latest rumors, the new edition of Chicago Fire will drop on the NBC network on September 29, 2021.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Cast – Who Will Be In The New Season?

The creators will bring back all the main faces of the series. Taylor Kinney will reprise his role as Lieutenant Kelly, Jesse Spencer will play Captain Matthew and Christian Stolte will be back as Mouch. While Eamonn Walker will be featured as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden.

The cast will include more popular faces like Kara Killmer as Sylvia Brett, the paramedic in charge. Miranda Rae Mayo will play Stella Kidd, and Daniel Kyri will play Darren Ritter.