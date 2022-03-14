Cher Opens the Emotional Floodgates when Cher is Asked About Her Well Being

Cher became to TwitterTo apologize to fans “MIA”Before explaining, she had “Been having personal problems.”A concerned fan asked her if she was. “okay,”The “Strong Enough”Hitmaker , “YA KNOW…NO,” adding, “WE ALL [Cry], BUT SOMETIMES, WE [Cry] A DIFFERENT KIND OF TEARS. TEARS THAT HURT. WE BECOME OVERWHELMED, REACH A LIMIT..THEN ARE FORCED 2 PUSH THAT LIMIT.”

Cher continues: “IVE BEEN ALIVE SINCE THE YEAR DOT,& THESE YRS ARE THE WORST IVE EVER SEEN.. ADD FAMILY TO THAT,& ITS RECIPE FOR [DISASTER] CAKE.”The singer left fans feeling a bit worried and assured everyone that she felt better an hour later. “SOMETIMES I REACH WHAT I THINK IS MY LIMIT, THEN REALIZE, IVE GOT MILES MORE ‘LIMIT’ IN ME. SOMETIMES I GET ON, WHAT I ‘THINK’ IS MY LAST NERVE, THEN FIND LOTS MORE’ LAST NERVES TO GET ON,” Cher WriteMentioning that she has to “regroup,” “reboot,”Give yourself some time to relax.

Cher updated fans on Cher’s status the next day TwitterShe expressed her disgust at newspapers asking for explanations for her tweets. In addition, she also mentioned her frustration at newspapers asking for an explanation for her tweets. “Moonstruck”COVID was the actor’s fear of Donald Trump loving Vladimir Putin. “rough days”With her mom, she is an example of what has led her to be the person she is today. “personal problems.”