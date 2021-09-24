Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel is so good he would win title with Man Utd this season

If Thomas Tuchel was manager of Manchester United, they would win the league.

He is so good. This weekend, he will again be able to demonstrate his skills when Chelsea face Manchester City.

In my opinion, United will not win the league this year. However, if Tuchel was their manager it would have been different.

He sees it all. What he did last Sunday was a masterstroke, taking off Mason Mount and putting on N’Golo Kante.

You’ve got to remember, Mount is one of Chelsea’s go-to players, one of their best players. He took him off, and they literally tore Tottenham apart.







If that had been a boxing match you would have had to stop it because it was getting dangerous.

Vision is a key ingredient for players. It’s the same with managers. They see the games. Top players can see the pass. Top managers are able to see the game.

Other managers just stick their best 11 players on the pitch and say: “Go and do what you want…”

It was a big deal bringing Mount off. What other managers would be brave enough to do this?

But Tuchel doesn’t really care who he upsets. He has a huge squad of players and they can’t play every week. He has plenty of games to keep everyone happy.

It’s harder for English players because they want to play every week. The squad rotation is more familiar to foreign players.

Tuchel will have to make another important call against City. Mount was astonished at the Chelsea midfield.

I’m Mason Mount’s biggest fan. I think he’s outstanding, one of the best players in England.







However, he seems tired at the moment. They broke forward against Tottenham last Sunday and his pass to Romelu Lukaku was tired.

His passing is often flawless. He always makes the right decisions. He looked tired to me. I wonder if he will get enough sleep for this game.

City is a team that needs to move at a fast pace. Put Timo Werner in there and I don’t think City cope with the pace of him and Lukaku.

This is a huge game for City. You’re looking at their start thinking: “Why didn’t you pay the money for Harry Kane?”







In two of the first five games they’ve failed to score a goal! You wouldn’t think that was possible with City. They didn’t even look like scoring against Southampton.

If Chelsea win they would be six point clear of City and that’s a worry even this early in the season. Chelsea aren’t going to lose many games.

This is a huge game. They have a huge problem with Romelu Lukaku. I look at Chelsea’s midfield and that’s a massive problem as well.







Chelsea and City are the two best teams in the league in terms of squad strength.

If you told me Liverpool’s best XI would play all season they would 100 per cent be in the title race. But they’re a couple of injuries away from fighting for top four.

If you said Chelsea and City would miss a couple of key players to injury, they’re still getting in the top four.







Derby day crucial for Gunners

Arsenal could still finish above Tottenham this season.

The secret to the turnaround is the games they’ve been playing – they’re not playing Manchester City and Chelsea, that’s what it is!

Everyone loves a winning team. You only need to see attitude, hard work, and being tough to beat. It wasn’t there against City. They surrendered.

But now they’ve got their players fit, won three on the trot. One team is flying, the other is falling behind.









This is a huge match for both teams. Because of the standard Arsenal achieved, the North London Derby was a failure for many years.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool. Arsenal won all of these matches in the past when they were great.

However, this match is now their biggest of the season. This match is crucial for the players.

You’re not going to win the league so you have to beat your arch-enemies to give you a chance with the fans.







Don’t axe the League Cup

Next season is going to be a nightmare for players but scrapping the League Cup to ease the congestion would still be a terrible idea.

I was a player for around 20 years. I won almost everything, except for the European Cup.

The League Cup final at Wembley was one of the highlights of my career.

It tells all. If they scrapped it, you could be taking away the highlight of someone else’s career.

It is often criticized as a consolation trophy. But every player sits down to watch the final and thinks: “I wish I was playing in that today.”







Don’t scrap it. For some teams, with the top four so dominant, you’re down to competing for two trophies a year – and that’s one of them.

That’s at least one thing you can hope for. There are teams like Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton. Some clubs would lose their chance to keep it.

And you’re taking away a dream from the players. The dream of something that may never come true in their lives.