Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel is so good he would win title with Man Utd this season
By Brandon Pitt
In
If Thomas Tuchel was manager of Manchester United, they would win the league.

He is so good. This weekend, he will again be able to demonstrate his skills when Chelsea face Manchester City.

In my opinion, United will not win the league this year. However, if Tuchel was their manager it would have been different.

He sees it all. What he did last Sunday was a masterstroke, taking off Mason Mount and putting on N’Golo Kante.

You’ve got to remember, Mount is one of Chelsea’s go-to players, one of their best players. He took him off, and they literally tore Tottenham apart.



Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel gives instructions to his players
Manchester United would win the Premier League if they had Thomas Tuchel in charge, says Paul Merson

If that had been a boxing match you would have had to stop it because it was getting dangerous.

Vision is a key ingredient for players. It’s the same with managers. They see the games. Top players can see the pass. Top managers are able to see the game.

Other managers just stick their best 11 players on the pitch and say: “Go and do what you want…”

It was a big deal bringing Mount off. What other managers would be brave enough to do this?

Are you sure Chelsea will win this season’s Premier League? Comment below to let us know your thoughts.



LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur is tackled by Ngolo Kante of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)
His decision to bring N’Golo Kante on for Mason Mount away at Tottenham last weekend was a masterstroke

But Tuchel doesn’t really care who he upsets. He has a huge squad of players and they can’t play every week. He has plenty of games to keep everyone happy.

It’s harder for English players because they want to play every week. The squad rotation is more familiar to foreign players.

Tuchel will have to make another important call against City. Mount was astonished at the Chelsea midfield.

I’m Mason Mount’s biggest fan. I think he’s outstanding, one of the best players in England.



Chelsea's Mason Mount reacts
Mount looks tired right now



However, he seems tired at the moment. They broke forward against Tottenham last Sunday and his pass to Romelu Lukaku was tired.

His passing is often flawless. He always makes the right decisions. He looked tired to me. I wonder if he will get enough sleep for this game.

City is a team that needs to move at a fast pace. Put Timo Werner in there and I don’t think City cope with the pace of him and Lukaku.

This is a huge game for City. You’re looking at their start thinking: “Why didn’t you pay the money for Harry Kane?”

In two of the first five games they’ve failed to score a goal! You wouldn’t think that was possible with City. They didn’t even look like scoring against Southampton.

If Chelsea win they would be six point clear of City and that’s a worry even this early in the season. Chelsea aren’t going to lose many games.

This is a huge game. They have a huge problem with Romelu Lukaku. I look at Chelsea’s midfield and that’s a massive problem as well.



Tottenham forward Harry Kane has been backed to come good against Arsenal
Man City should have gone after Harry Kane in the summer

Chelsea and City are the two best teams in the league in terms of squad strength.

If you told me Liverpool’s best XI would play all season they would 100 per cent be in the title race. But they’re a couple of injuries away from fighting for top four.

If you said Chelsea and City would miss a couple of key players to injury, they’re still getting in the top four.



Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel, Manager of Chelsea speak prior to the Semi Final of the Emirates FA Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Wembley Stadium
City and Chelsea have the strongest squads in the league

Derby day crucial for Gunners

Arsenal could still finish above Tottenham this season.

The secret to the turnaround is the games they’ve been playing – they’re not playing Manchester City and Chelsea, that’s what it is!

Everyone loves a winning team. You only need to see attitude, hard work, and being tough to beat. It wasn’t there against City. They surrendered.

But now they’ve got their players fit, won three on the trot. One team is flying, the other is falling behind.



Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and AFC Wimbledon
Sunday’s north London derby is crucial for Arsenal

This is a huge match for both teams. Because of the standard Arsenal achieved, the North London Derby was a failure for many years.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool. Arsenal won all of these matches in the past when they were great.

However, this match is now their biggest of the season. This match is crucial for the players.

You’re not going to win the league so you have to beat your arch-enemies to give you a chance with the fans.



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London
Mikel Arteta needs a result

Don’t axe the League Cup

Next season is going to be a nightmare for players but scrapping the League Cup to ease the congestion would still be a terrible idea.

I was a player for around 20 years. I won almost everything, except for the European Cup.

The League Cup final at Wembley was one of the highlights of my career.

It tells all. If they scrapped it, you could be taking away the highlight of someone else’s career.

It is often criticized as a consolation trophy. But every player sits down to watch the final and thinks: “I wish I was playing in that today.”



The EFL Carabao Cup is seen during the first draw for the upcoming season's EFL Cup football tournament at Tawandaeng brewery in Bangkok on June 16, 2017.
Scrapping the League Cup next year is a terrible idea

Don’t scrap it. For some teams, with the top four so dominant, you’re down to competing for two trophies a year – and that’s one of them.

That’s at least one thing you can hope for. There are teams like Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton. Some clubs would lose their chance to keep it.

And you’re taking away a dream from the players. The dream of something that may never come true in their lives.

