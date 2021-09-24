Chelsea ready to move on from Kounde and Marquinhos with De Ligt transfer ‘first goal’

Chelsea ready to move on from Kounde and Marquinhos with De Ligt transfer 'first goal'
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Chelsea are reported to have made Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt their number one centre-back target for the summer of 2022.

Blues’ lack of defensive reinforcement was their biggest disappointment this year, so it is high on the priority list for the next transfer windows.

They tried hard to secure Jules Kounde from Sevilla but weren’t willing to push their offer to his €80m release clause which the Spanish club were demanding.

A recent report from RMC Sport claimed Thomas Tuchel also fancied Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos – but now they have a new top target.



Matthijs de Ligt of FC Juventus celebrates after scoring third goal during the Serie A match between Spezia Calcio and FC Juventus at Stadio Alberto Picco on 22 September 2021
Matthijs de Ligt, who scored for Juventus on Wednesday, is reported to be Chelsea’s top target

According to Calciomercato, 22-year-old de Ligt is ‘one of the very first goals for Chelsea next summer’.

Although the Dutch international has been on Chelsea’s radar for some time, it seems they are now putting him ahead of everyone else.

Next summer, he will only have two years left of his Turin contract and a release provision will become effective.

This will mean if the Blues stump up €150m, or £130m, they will be able to take him from the Serie A to the Premier League.

What centre-back should Chelsea sign? Comment below.



Jules Kounde of Sevilla in action during the La Liga Santander match between Sevilla FC and Valencia CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on September 22, 2021 in Seville, Spain.
Jules Kounde was the Blues’ number one defensive aim this summer but it seems he has fallen down the pecking order



Chelsea ready to move on from Kounde and Marquinhos with De Ligt transfer 'first goal'

Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news?

Get the Central Recorder email newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest football news.

Get the latest transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your email inbox.

How do you sign-up?

It takes only seconds.

Just type your email address in the box at top of the article and click’subscribe.

That’s all. Each morning you will receive an email containing all the most important news stories.

Click this link to learn more about our email newsletter.

Recently, De Ligt was criticized for a slow start to the season that saw him drop to the bench during big matches against Napoli (AC Milan) and Napoli.

He was given a new position by the team in Wednesday’s fixture and won the match against Spezia with a score of 3-2.

He is a young man with a lot of experience and the potential to be a stalwart in Chelsea’s side for many years.



Marquinhos of PSG celebrates the victory with the supporters following the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between FC Metz and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Saint-Symphorien on September 22, 2021 in Metz, France
PSG’s Marquinhos was another target and Thomas Tuchel previously managed him

In contrast, Marquinhos, who Tuchel managed during his time in charge of PSG, is aged 27 and therefore doesn’t offer the same youthfulness.

Kounde, who is 22 and has less three years remaining on his current contract than de Ligt’s, should be available next summer for a much lower price.

It seems that Kounde is not as revered as de Ligt. He will be available for a backup option.

Latest News

Previous articleDavid Beckham teases Noel Gallagher over football rivalry as they unite for rock star’s new film
Next articleThe Biggest Nail Trends You Can Flaunt this Fall and How to Recreate Them.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder