Chelsea ready to move on from Kounde and Marquinhos with De Ligt transfer ‘first goal’

Chelsea are reported to have made Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt their number one centre-back target for the summer of 2022.

Blues’ lack of defensive reinforcement was their biggest disappointment this year, so it is high on the priority list for the next transfer windows.

They tried hard to secure Jules Kounde from Sevilla but weren’t willing to push their offer to his €80m release clause which the Spanish club were demanding.

A recent report from RMC Sport claimed Thomas Tuchel also fancied Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos – but now they have a new top target.







According to Calciomercato, 22-year-old de Ligt is ‘one of the very first goals for Chelsea next summer’.

Although the Dutch international has been on Chelsea’s radar for some time, it seems they are now putting him ahead of everyone else.

Next summer, he will only have two years left of his Turin contract and a release provision will become effective.

This will mean if the Blues stump up €150m, or £130m, they will be able to take him from the Serie A to the Premier League.

Recently, De Ligt was criticized for a slow start to the season that saw him drop to the bench during big matches against Napoli (AC Milan) and Napoli.

He was given a new position by the team in Wednesday’s fixture and won the match against Spezia with a score of 3-2.

He is a young man with a lot of experience and the potential to be a stalwart in Chelsea’s side for many years.







In contrast, Marquinhos, who Tuchel managed during his time in charge of PSG, is aged 27 and therefore doesn’t offer the same youthfulness.

Kounde, who is 22 and has less three years remaining on his current contract than de Ligt’s, should be available next summer for a much lower price.

It seems that Kounde is not as revered as de Ligt. He will be available for a backup option.