Chelsea legend Joe Cole describes “oh f***” moment he ignored Jose Mourinho

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole has revealed the “oh f***” moment he ignored Jose Mourinho during a Champions League knockout tie against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Chelsea traveled to Barcelona in February 2005 for the first leg, which was the first Champions League knockout round. The home team won 2-1.

Cole was assigned the difficult task, marking Giovanni van Bronckhorst. This night saw stars like Samuel Eto’o as well as Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o playing for Barcelona.

Chelsea prevailed in the second leg. They went on to win 5-4. Cole, however, still remembers the moment he defied Mourinho’s orders and knew that he would be caught.









Cole sat down with former teammate Frank Lampard and presenter Adam Smith for a Joe podcast in association with Coral, and described how he went against Mourinho’s orders against Barcelona, and almost paid the price for it.

Cole recounted: “I was left on the right so I was marking Van Bronckhorst and Jose [Mourinho] was on at me all day.

“He said ‘listen, when Ronaldinho gets the ball and from van Bronckhorst runs, you go with him, you go with him every day, like, alright boss. Yes.

“So you think to yourself you know the game, the ball’s gone into Ronaldinho, he’s pinned someone I have no idea who he was playing against and he’s had the ball.

“Van Bronckhorst, done what I thought was a stupid run so I though there ain’t no point chasing him there’s no way, but Ronaldinho went and put it past us and I just looked over and thought ‘oh f*** I’m gonna get it now’.

“I’m there chasing but luckily Van Bronckhorst was slow and I managed to get him.”

Mourinho probably didn’t like Cole following the last whistle. But Chelsea advanced past Barcelona thanks in part to a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge.