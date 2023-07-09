Chelsea Houska’s ultra-thin tummy is flaunted in a new video, which features skintight leggings and tight tanks.

Chelsea Houska’s new weight loss video shows off her ultra-thin tummy.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Chelsea, 31, donned a pair of skintight leggings with her tight tank top.

5 Chelsea Houska donned a top without sleeves and leggings in beige. /chelseahouska

5 Chelsea’s slim waist was a result of her weight loss journey /chelseahouska

5 Chelsea’s Bria Brami tank is ‘perfect length’, according to Chelsea /chelseahouska

The Teen Mom 2 alum modeled the “Bria Brami TankLauriebelles.com, the online retailer.

The former MTV star showed off her skinny frame as she pulled on the top and turned around.

Chelsea showed off her tattoo and toned arm because her shirt had no sleeves.

She had dark brown hair with reddish highlights that flowed to her slim waist.

Chelsea was ecstatic about the outfits she wore: “I believe they are of perfect length.” The cropped look is there, but the bottoms are not visible.

She captioned her post, “Paired Landford leggings camel”.

Prepare for the Summer

Chelsea’s weight loss has not only been displayed in this way.

The Teen Mom star recently revealed her bikini body while wearing a jaw-dropping red top.

She stretched out her long, naked legs to show off her ample cleavage.

It appeared that she was tanning inside of a gazebo party tent.

Chelsea, with her hair in a braid, flexed and twisted her arms as she held a can of beer.

In her dress, the TV star said she felt like an ten.

Chelsea said: “This could be the most flattering bathing suit.”

Her WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY

The mom of four has slimmed down significantly since her early days on the popular reality show.

In early June, the HGTV star posted a bikini selfie while traveling to Florida with her family.

She was stunning in an orange bathing suit underneath a crocheted white sweater.

Chelsea accessorized in a pair black slides and an oversize sunglasses.

She has had her hair in many different shades: blonde, red and black.

Chelsea and her husband, Cole Deboer, 35, are the parents of three children: Layne, three; Watson, five; and Walker, one.

The former 16 & Pregnant star shares her eldest child Aubree, 13, with ex Adam Lind.

AUBREE’S NEW GIG

Aubree recently revealed her new appearance in a promo video for the cell phone case brand Walli Cases.

The teenager donned a fringed white and red halter top, paired with denim high-waisted pants slit below the knees.

Chelsea’s teenage daughter wore a headband of pink and red hair under her fiery-red tresses.

She had thick, false eyelashes on and a soft glow of makeup.

Chelsea and Cole dressed up as a sexy Cowgirl and a strapping Cowboy, while the rest of the group displayed their Walli cases-covered cell.

5 Chelsea claimed to have worn a’most flattering’ swimsuit in a photo of bare-bikini. /chelseahouska