Chelsea Handler In Love With Another Really Good Comedian!

Chelsea Handler has reportedly found herself “in love” with another well-known comedian. According to Page Six, Handler is involved with none other than Jo Koy. The former TV show host posted on Instagram, sharing with her followers that she was “feeling grateful” to continue doing what she loved.

“Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love,” she captioned the post, before adding: “And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.” The comics followers congratulated her in the comments under her thoughtful post. “So happy to hear this, you big beautiful b––h,” Kate Beckinsale wrote, jokingly. “Happy you’re happy,” shared Katie Couric. “So happy for you!” Paris Hilton said.

Sources told the outlet that the couple was dating after they were seen looking extremely comfortable together at a Los Angeles Dodger game on Aug. 31. The two were seen in photos embracing each other –– even snagging a peck on the cheek. Reps for Handler and Koy haven’t commented on the rumored relationship.

Koy and Handler’s friendship goes way back but the two decided initially to keep their relationship away from the public. Koy previously told TMZ this month that he and Handler were just “great friends.” Koy was previously married to singer Angie King. However, it looks like they’re getting comfortable showing their love off to the world. They were recently spotted heavily packing on the PDA at LAX as they went on a trip together to Albany, reports Radar Online. “Hey, guess who’s in Albany together?” Handler said in a video, teasing the relationship with Koy on social media. The two held some big smiles on their faces as they shared the news. Handler explained they were on their trip because Koy had a work commitment in the area. He’s scheduled to perform at Egg Performing Center on Saturday night, while Handler announced she’ll be doing a show of her own in New York on Oct. 15. “We love Albany!” the couple said, closing their video.