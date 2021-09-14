Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Comments On Louis Van Gaal’s Opinions On Defensive Style Football

The Stamford Bridge hot-seat boss has praised Van Gaal for his opinion after Tuchel was defended by Van Gaal. Thomas Tuchel has expressed admiration to Louis Van Gaal, the former Manchester United manager. “having the balls to speak what he thinks”After a press conference in which he was forced to defend Chelsea’s style.

Van Gaal appeared incensed when he slapped De Telegraaf’s journalist, who claimed that the national team boss loved defensive football.

Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge around the turn of this year. He has enjoyed extraordinary success and guided Chelsea to the second Champions League title. It made them one of the most resilient and defensively sound teams in Europe.

Chelsea boss Van Gaal prefers a 3-4-2 or 3-5-2 formation. Van Gaal told the journalist that Chelsea is proof that “you can attack incredibly well” with that formation.

Talking to Sky Sports the Chelsea boss explained that: “Somebody sent that to me. It was a pleasure to play against him as a very young coach in Germany when he was a coach for Bayern Munich and he has this kind of brutal honesty when you talk to him or when he goes to the press conference, which is what I really love.

He is a certain age. He has a lot of experience. He has an immense amount of experience in football and all his clubs.”

Chelsea welcome Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. They are looking to maintain their unbeaten start.

The Blues won their first two fixtures before securing a hard-fought point away to Liverpool. They also earned a point before the international break. After Reece James’s red card in the first half, they played much of the contest with ten players.