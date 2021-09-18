Chef Jose Andres Claims Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Give ‘Voice To The Voiceless’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are too often cut in the muck and mire of tabloid news. It’s easy to forget, amid so many ridiculous and hateful stories, that Harry’s a veteran and tireless philanthropist. Chef Jose Andres just penned an essay for Time detailing why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are worthy of admiration and compassion. Here’s what he had to say.

Who is The Chef?

Andres, a world-renowned chef/restauranteur, is the best. He’s got a two-star Michelin restaurant to his name and has received awards for his non-profit World Central Kitchen. He’s provided millions of meals to folks struggling all over the world. Andres is an outstanding source of help when it comes to helping people.

Running To Action

Andres opens his essay by recollecting an iconic clip of Harry. Harry cut a quick interview while he was in Afghanistan so that he could sprint to an alarm. This ABC News report shows it. The clip went viral in 2013.

What struck Andres was how ready Harry was to pop off. “In one swift motion, he stands up, rips off his microphone, and runs toward the action.” Andres writes, “That same sense of urgency drives Meghan.” He calls Markle a longtime “humanitarian and a powerful advocate for women and girls worldwide.”

Diving into action is not easy, especially not for Harry and Markle. Andres rightfully points out that the two have been “blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame. It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent.” Staying in the United Kingdom would have been a much easier choice, but they chose the United States and charity instead of indulging in luxury.

Voice To The Voiceless

From there, Andres highlights the excellent work the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do through the Archewell Foundation. He writes, “They give voice to the voiceless through media production. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need.” He highlights explicitly their advocacy for mental health, something Harry is exceptionally open about and even bullied over.

Andres concludes Harry and Markle are genuine citizens who care about others. “They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.” Harry and Markle are now dedicating their lives to helping people in many different ways. This is something tabloids rarely ever comment on. Their charities do a lot of great work, and none of this is easy.