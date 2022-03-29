Checklist, Photos: 5 Must-Bring Items for Backpacking in Hostels

For the first time, I stayed in a hostel in Singapore’s backpacking area.

I am a last-minute person and decided to bring only the essentials for my overnight trip.

While I was glad to have my AirPods, a dental kit and my toothbrush with me, I really missed my flip-flops.

I booked an overnight stay in a capsule hotel in the heart Singapore’s backpacking area earlier this month.

I was a new backpacker and wasn’t sure what to pack. Many of the articles that I found online focused on long-term backpacking and provided extensive lists of essential items.

Even though I tend to pack last-minute, I was able to make this overnight trip work for me: I packed light and brought only the essentials.

Things I’m grateful I had with me on my first hostel visit





From left to right: Disinfecting wiles, dental kit and backpack.











A dental kitI thought hostels would not offer the same luxury amenities as hotels, so I packed my dental kit. My hostel had only dispensers that contained shampoo and bodywash, so I took my toothbrush and tube toothpaste. Portable charger: My work was done in a nearby cafe, so my laptop and phone were not always charged. It was convenient to have a portable charger so I could continue working without interruptions and not worry about the battery life of my devices. Earphones: To be quiet in the hostel, I had to plug my headset into my phone when I was watching YouTube videos or listening to music. For the rare occasion that AirPods or my wired earphones would not connect, I brought both my AirPods as well as my AirPods. Disinfectant wipesAnti-bacterial wipes for backpacking are essential. When I first set foot in my sleeping space, I noticed black dirt all over the bed and the sides. The wipes were easy to clean up. Though I had considered bringing a disinfecting sprayer to the hostel, it was too humid. Sneakers: The most practical choice I made was to wear sneakers — and to not bring another pair along. Although I enjoy wearing heels and boots, I don’t like to wear them in hostels. Shoes that can be worn around town are best.





Here’s what my backpack looked like inside.











What I wish I had packed

Flip-flopsI didn’t bring flip-flops, which was my biggest packing mistake. I would have felt more comfortable using the toilet, showering, and even running late to the convenience store. Portable fan: My sleeping pod’s air conditioner was not working properly. I didn’t know what to expect. To ease the stuffiness, I kept my door open most of the night. A mini fan would have given me more privacy.

If you are staying in a hostel, keep your luggage light. However, a pair of socks is an ideal choice.



I would have preferred a portable fan, as it would have taken up less space, which would have made my stay even more comfortable.