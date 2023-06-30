Check your iPhone as Apple prepares to delete photos after major feature killed – you’ve only got days to save them

APPLE has announced that it will permanently delete images from the My Photo Stream album on iPhones.

My Photo Stream is an album in iCloud that lets users access their recent photos.

These include all images (except for Live ones) they took with their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, or that were uploaded from their Mac or PC.

Photos are stored in My Photo Stream for 30 days and then are deleted from iCloud.

But now, Apple has decided to shut down the service in less than a month, on July 26.

The tech giant also revealed that as part of the discontinuation, the service stopped uploading images on June 26.

Thankfully, there is a way to rescue what’s left in the folder before the images are gone forever.

HOW TO SAVE IMAGES

To save images on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, open Photos and then tap Albums.

Tap My Photo Stream > Select > click the photos that you want to save.

From there, tap the Share button and click on Save Image.

On your Mac, open the Photos app, then open the My Photo Stream album.

Select any photos you want to save and then drag them from the My Photo Stream album to your Library.

WHAT IF I FORGET?

Even if you don’t get around to saving the images, they should be stored on at least one of your devices.

“So as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photos as part of this process,” Apple explained.

Moving forward, Apple said that iCloud Photos is the best way to keep photos and videos safely stored.

“If you already have iCloud Photos enabled on all of your devices, you don’t need to do anything else — your photos already sync to iCloud,” Apple advised.

To check on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > your name > iCloud.

On your Mac, select the Apple menu > System Settings, click your name, then click iCloud.

Make sure that it says “On” next to Photos on each of your devices.