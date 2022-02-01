Check out these new Netflix features for February 2022

Netflix will bring February’s Kanye West documentary and masked monsters to its subscribers. Below we’ve compiled a complete list of what’s new on Netflix in February 2022, and it includes the Kanye West documentary trilogy “jeen-yuhs,”Each week, one part will be released for three weeks beginning February 16.

Also, February brings you a new feature: “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” movie to the streaming service on Feb. 18, and if it’s Valentine’s Day content you’re looking for, the second season of reality series “Love Is Blind”Launches on February 11, while the spinoff “Love Is Blind Japan”The animated series will be available on February 8. New episodes of the animated series “Disenchantment”And “Kid Cosmic”As well as “Steel Magnolias”And “Space Force”Also due February 2nd is the new Will Arnett comedy series “Murderville”Launches February 3.

In February, the Tom Cruise-fronted library title is on the list. “The Last Samurai,”Comedy hit “The Hangover”The legendary horror film “The Exorcist”Netflix offers a streaming service that allows you to watch a wide range of titles. “The Dark Knight,” “Watchmen”And “The Book of Eli.”

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix in February 2022 below.

February 1, 2009 –

“My Best Friend Anne Frank”

“Gabby’s Dollhouse”

“Raising Dion” (Season 2)

“The Addams Family (1991)”

“Anaconda”

“Batman Begins”

“The Book of Eli”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“Caddyshack”

“Caddyshack 2”

“Countdown”

“The Dark Knight”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“Donnie Brasco”

“The Exorcist”

“The Foreigner”

“The Hangover”

“Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole”

“The Last Samurai”

“The Lucky One”

“The Negotiator”

“The New Guy”

“New Year’s Eve”

“The One”

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

“The Other Guys”

“Patsy & Loretta”

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

“Warrior”

“Watchmen”

February 2, 2012

“Dark Desire” (Season 2)

“MeatEater”(Season 10, Section 2)

“The Tinder Swindler”

February 3, 2009

“Finding Ola”

“Kid Cosmic” (Season 3)

“Murderville”

Feb. 4

“Looop Lapeta”

“Sweet Magnolias” (Season 2)

“Through My Window”

Feb. 8

“Child of Kamiari Month”

“Love is Blind Japan”

“Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?”

Feb. 9

“Catching Killers: Season 2”

“Disenchantment” (Part 4)

“Ideias à Venda”

“Only Jokes Allowed”

“The Privilege”

Feb. 10

“Into the Wind”

“St. Vincent”

“Until Life Do Us Part”

Feb. 11

“Anne+: The Film”

“Love Tactics”

“Bigbug”

“Inventing Anna”

“Love and Leashes”

“Love Is Blind” (Season 2)

“Tall Girl 2”

“Toy Boy” (Season 2)

Feb. 12

“Forecasting Love and Weather”

“Twenty Five Twenty One”

Feb. 14

“Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire”

“Fishbowl Wives”

Feb. 15

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“Ridley Jones” (Season 3)

Feb. 16

“Blackhat”

“Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

“Secrets of Summer”

“Swap Shop” (Season 2)

Feb. 17

“Erax”

“Fistful of Vengeance”

“Forgive Us Our Trespasses”

“Heart Shot”

“Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life”

“Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow”

Feb. 18

“The Cuphead Show!”

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”

“Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars”

“Space Force” (Season 2)

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

Feb. 20

“Don’t Kill Me”

Feb. 21

“Halloween (2007)”

Feb. 22

“Cat Burglar”

“RACE: Bubba Wallace”