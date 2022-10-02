Check out these new Hulu features for October 2022

Hulu is currently streaming Spooky Season, which adds a lot of horror-themed content. But not to worry, there’s plenty of other non-spooky new movies and shows to watch, too.
In the horror realm, director David Bruckner’s new (and well-received) take on “Hellraiser”Halloween films range from to “Annabelle: Creation”To “The ABCs of Death”To “Monster House”To “The Exorcism of Emily Rose”All month long
All of the series of new arrivals is decidedly non-scary. “Schitt’s Creek”Hulu will release the original Hulu film on October 3, after being streamed on Netflix for the past few years. “Rosaline” – which tells the “Romeo and Juliet” story from a different point of view – streams on Oct. 14.
Other noteworthy library titles include Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” on Oct. 25 and David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future”October 31,
Available October 1,
Huluween Dragstravaganza (Huluween Special)
Berserk, The Golden Age ArcMemorial Edition: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED), (Funimation).
My Hero Academia, complete season 6 (SUBBED) (Funimation)
Spy x Family, Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED), Funimation
It’s a River
The ABCs of Death
The ABCs of Death 2
About Time
The Abyss
After Midnight
The Age of Innocence
Attic Aliens
All About My Mother
All My Puny Sorrows
America’s Sweethearts
American Ultra
American Citizen
As Above, so Below
Bad Milo!
Beerfest
Beyond JFK
Blade
Blade 2
Trinity: Blade
Blazing Saddles
Broken Embraces
Casino
Catch and release
Cedar Rapids
Charlotte
The Covenant
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dark Shadows
Dear White People
Desperado
The Devil Has a Name
Rodrick Rules: Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Have You Heard About the Morgans, Didn’t You?
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Don’t Say A Word
Double, double, trouble and toil
El Chicano
Evil Dead (2013)
Emily Rose and the Exorcism
All fired up!
Fright Night (2011)
Fugitive
Gallows
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah
Godzilla vs. Spacegodzilla
Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Mothra: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
Godzilla vs. Megaguirus – The G Annihilation Strategy
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
Grandma’s Boy
The Green Hornet
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
Higher Learning
Honeymoon
How to Be Single
The Hulk (2003)
I saw the devil
It might get loud
Jack and Diane
Layer Cake
Let me In
Like Mike
Looper
Lords of Dogtown
Marrowbone
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Monster House
The Mortal Instruments
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
The New Age
No Eres Tu Soy Yo
O Brother, Where Art Thou!
Piranha 3-D
The pursuit of happiness
Q & A
Robin Hood
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Roommate
Salt
Satanic
The Sixth Sense
The Skin I Live in
Spirit: Stallion for Cimarron
Splinter
Spy Next Door
Stripper
Sunchaser
That Night
Todo Cambia
The Transporter
Turtle Beach
Twister
Tyrel
Unbreakable
Undercover Brother
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
V/H/S Viral
The 7th Street Vanishing
Wild Wild West
Winchester
The Wheel
Women in Nervous Breakdown
X-Men
XX
Available October 2,
Red Election, complete season 1 of (AETN).
Available October 3,
Solar Special: Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites (Hulu Original).
America’s Funniest Home Videos, season 33 premiere (ABC)
Schitt’s Creek, complete series (Lionsgate)
RBG
Available October 4
The Good Doctor, Season 6 premiere (ABC).
Complete season 18 of The Bachelorette
Available October 5,
Complete season 1 of Abominable & the Invisible City (Hulu Original).
Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED). (Funimation).
Available October 6
Locked up Abroad, season 12 premiere (National Geographic).
SurrealEstate, complete season 1 (Syfy)
Available October 7
Hellraiser (Hulu Original)
Alaska Daily, series premiere (ABC)
Grey’s Anatomy, season 19 premiere (ABC)
Station 19, season 6 premiere (ABC)
Available October 9
To Catch a Smuggler, South Pacific season 9 premiere (National Geographic).
Available October 10, 2010
Grimcutty (Hulu Original)
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED). (Funimation).
Available October 11
Chainsaw Man complete season 1 (SUBBED). (Funimation).
Antlers
Available October 12
After
Available October 14
Rosaline (Hulu Original)
Dashcam
Pil’s Adventure
Look for me
Available October 15
Catfish: The TV Show, Season 8F (MTV).
My Friend Dahmer
Poetic Justice
The Boy Downstairs
Available October 16
Being Flynn
Benediction
Sinister 2
Available October 17
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (Hulu Original)
Available October 18
Duncanville, final six episodes (FOX)
Available October 20
Annabelle: Creation
Bitterbrush
Available October 21
Matriarch (Hulu Original)
Abandoned
Wyrm
Available October 22
The Hair Tales, Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original).
Available October 24,
Beba
Available October 25,
French Dispatch
Available October 29
Clean
Available October 31
Crimes of the Future
The Way to Go Back